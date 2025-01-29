Preparing For Study Abroad As Someone Who’s Never Traveled

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RIT chapter.

Studying abroad is overwhelming whether you’ve traveled or not. There’s no denying the anxiety, excitement, and uncertainty in the final 30-day-countdown — a place I’m currently at right now, just a few weeks away from my departure. Not only has it been hard being alone at home while my friends are all back at my school, but it seems that each day, something new comes up when preparing for leaving.

Here are a few tips of mine based on what I’ve picked up so far, and I hope this can help those of you who also haven’t traveled before!

1. Make a personal map on Google Maps or a local app!

Wherever you go, there is destined to be a local app that all of the locals use to get around. It could be Google — in my case for Seoul, it’s Naver Maps — but most apps should have the option to make your own personal map of your homebase! I’m sure most people going abroad have obsessively researched their dream locations, places they want to eat, and things to do on TikTok (at least I have), so marking these locations with cute and organized icons on a map will surely clear your mind and give you a nice, visual resource to look at.

2. Plan out packing early

Travel adapters, packing cubes, outfits, snacks — there’s a lot on the list pre-departure. It’s hard to think about packing your entire life into a backpack and two suitcases, but planning it out early will give you some wiggle room when it comes to the week before and you’re stressing about running out of space. Pack as minimal as possible, and use your resources (for me, it’s been YouTube and my program’s packing list) to see exactly how many essentials you need, and don’t forget the little things! Instead of running to Target days before and splurging in the packing aisle, look online for the best deals on what you need, and co-plan that when making the list of things you’re bringing from home! And the most important thing that most people forget: leave room in your luggage for everything you’re going to buy!!



3. Reach out to others in your program

Every program is different, but at least for me, there is no direct way to contact others on my program and talk to people beforehand. You’ll definitely meet people during orientation, but through TikTok comments on study abroad videos, I’ve somehow managed to find others on my program and connected with them on social media. Not only have I found people to chat with about departure, but I found someone who’s going to the same concert as me on the first week of arrival (which makes me feel a lot better about navigating city transportation for the first time).

The hard part is over — the visa process is done, my flight is booked, and the countdown continues. In your preparation, don’t forget the little things; for me, it was getting contacts, unlocking my phone, and deep-cleaning my house. But to anyone studying abroad this year: best of luck, take a deep breath, and have the best time of your life!