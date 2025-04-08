My Favorite Things Around Rochester, NY.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RIT chapter.

As I am finishing up my third year at RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology) I have had the opportunity to explore the surrounding area and have my pretty consistent hangout spots with my friends. This summer I will be moving up to Rochester full time and hope to be able to add to the list!

Lucky Flea Market

This is a well known flea market that is hosted year round, either indoors or outdoors depending on the season/the weather. I have had many cool finds like mugs, jackets, shoes, and patches! I go almost every time they host it. Sometimes the market also has coffee/food trucks that are delicious.

Ugly Duck Coffee

This coffee shop is so good and is always super nice. It is a great place to study, read, or meet up with friends. This coffee shop is connected to the thrift store in the next paragraph. When I get coffee here, I tend to order an iced vanilla latte.

OP Shop

The OP shop reminds me of a little flea market in a house. As I said previously, this store and Ugly Duck coffee have connected buildings which makes for a perfect day out. Recently I bought some greeting cards from this shop to put up as decorations in my apartment.

Golden Harvest Bakery & Cafe

If I have friends or family visiting Rochester, this is my number one recommendation. This little bakery is only about five minutes away from RITs campus and has some of my favorite coffee of all time. They have a selection of tons of donuts, warm pretzels, and main entrees.

Ontario Beach & State Park

If you are looking to do something outside and free, Ontario beach in Northern Rochester is a great place to go for a walk with your friends and enjoy the views. I recently went with my roommate just to have a chill day out.

Overall, these are some of my favorite places to go to in Rochester (when weather permitting). I hope this list inspires you to go out and try something new!