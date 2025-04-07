My Favorite Female-Led TV Shows + Content Creators

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of Women’s History Month, I have only been consuming women-led content. So that’s any show or movie with a female lead/overwhelmingly female cast, female content creators, etc. Since I have impeccable taste, I decided to share this content with you guys <3

The Owl House

The Owl House is an animated fantasy series that follows the exploits of Luz Noceda, a teenage girl who discovers a magical realm and takes a job as an apprentice for Eda, a disobedient witch. Strong themes of camaraderie, self-acceptance, and empowerment, as well as its distinctive world-building and engrossing animation, make the show noteworthy. Luz is a remarkable lead because of her relatability, bravery, and optimism. Many viewers, including myself, identify with her resolve to accept herself as she is, in spite of the fact that she is different from those around her. Luz is an inspirational role model whose character development over the series demonstrates her maturation and the value of pursuing one’s passions. She is also an excellent representation of both Queer and Latinx communities and overall such a vivid and dynamic character.

CyLovesFrogs

CyLovesFrogs is a content creator best known for her captivating and amusing videos, which frequently center on “day in the life videos,” travel vlogs, and cooking videos. My favorite videos of hers are from a playlist titled “The Queer Diaries” where she explores life’s daily mundanities and navigates it along with her partner, Cass. Cy’s genuineness and upbeat vibes also strike a chord with viewers, fostering a friendly online community. She has plenty to offer everyone, whether you want to watch some cooking content or just have some daily vlogs playing in the background while you get work done.

Ginny and Georgia

“Ginny and Georgia” is a dramedy series about a young mother, Georgia Miller, and her teenage daughter, Ginny. As they navigate the difficulties of life, love, and identity in a new location, the show delves into their complicated relationship. The series addresses a number of topics, including family dynamics, societal expectations, and personal development, while combining humor and drama. Many viewers can identify with Ginny since she is an intelligent and reflective girl who frequently struggles with her identity and the urge to fit in. On the other side, Georgia is a strong, independent, and resourceful mother who has persevered through her share of hardships. While the first season is, admittedly, an incredibly hard watch, the second season has major plot/character improvements that are definitely worth a watch. Season 3 comes out this June so keep an eye on Netflix to catch the next season.

Hilda

Hilda is an animated series that follows the adventures of a bold, blue-haired girl named Hilda, who leaves her home in the woods and travels to the vibrant metropolis of Trolberg. She meets a range of magical animals along the way and gains knowledge about friendship, bravery, and the value of appreciating diverse viewpoints. Hilda’s curiosity, friendliness, and spirit of adventure make her an excellent female lead. Though she can be stubborn and a bit of a brat, she always acknowledges her flaws in the end and apologizes to make things right. Hilda is an inspirational figure for viewers of all ages because she isn’t scared to take risks and frequently defends her convictions. Her empathy and openness are critical qualities for a compelling protagonist and are demonstrated by her capacity to relate to both friends and magical creatures.

dorisxchi

Dorisxchi is a YouTuber best known for her lively and engaging videos, which frequently highlight commentary, gameplay, and collabs with friends. She makes her videos funny yet isn’t afraid to touch on deeper issues like racism and the trend of food waste for likes and views. Doris is relatable and entertaining to watch since her personality comes through in her videos and she often shares little bits of her life with viewers which makes her feel more like a friend and less like a random internet personality.

Whether you’re looking for funny short-form videos or a fulfilling TV series, these suggestions may be for you, and who knows, it could be your next obsession!

Though I wrote this article in honor of Women’s History Month, acknowledging and celebrating the achievements and milestones of women is important every month. Celebrate a woman in your life today and treat yourself too!