Meet Jalen Hurts’ All-Female Management Team

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RIT chapter.

Earlier this month, the Eagles dominated the Super Bowl and brought to light a number of star players. Among them is MVP and quarterback Jalen Hurts, and not only is he a selfless team player adored by Philly and most of the NFL community; he famously has an all-female management team standing with him in all of his accomplishments. Even in the year of 2025, it’s uncommon for professional athletes, especially of his stardom, to sport a management team of women in the male-dominated industry.

“Seeking out the best” is how he described the process of finding his agent, manager, and marketing and communications representatives. He added that he values their introspect and perspectives he doesn’t have an eye for. They represent his hard work and determination on and off the field.

Nicole Lynn

Having represented NFL players as an agent since 2015, she reached out to Hurts asking if he had an agent prior to his draft in 2020. Before he solidified himself as an NFL icon, Lynn was someone who believed in him throughout the entire journey. She negotiated his record-breaking contract two years ago that extended his Eagles contract and was worth $255 million — one of the largest contracts by average annual value in NFL history, to be exact. As president of Klutch Sports Group, she has solidified herself as a powerhouse in the sports industry.

“‘I’m a woman. People are going to overlook me. People are going to doubt me. They’re not going to give me the due respect. But I’m overcoming it, just like you do.’” Jalen Hurts about Nicole Lynn, CNBC

Chantal Romain and Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

Part of the communications and media team, Romain and Simmons-Winter help bridge the gap in the sports media industry. Both have tremendous experience with the NBA on top of the NFL. Among their many achievements, they are both Black women trailblazing the publicism and media industry within sports,

Jenna Malphrus

As part of the management team, Malphrus handles Hurts’ tasks and works alongside the media team in terms of marketing. Without her as an important backbone, his skyrocket in popularity wouldn’t be nearly as well-handled, and her community outreach makes an impact on and off the field.

Rachel Everett

Owner of Everett Sports Marketing and in charge of marketing components of Jalen Hurts’s career, she is a powerhouse among the rest of the team. She also represents other standout athletes in football and golf. Her agency is a leader in sports marketing and brand representation.

Jalen Hurts is sure to make an impression at the next Superbowl, which makes his management team all the more important. This women’s history month, keep an eye out for all of the trailblazers, especially those in male-dominated fields.