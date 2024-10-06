How to Start the Study Abroad Process on Your Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying abroad is something most people put on their bucket list prior to starting college, because, why not? Spending a semester or summer in another country in your late-teens and early-twenties is an opportunity many universities give, and it quickly becomes a dream for students across all majors.

For me, as someone who has never traveled before, studying abroad has been in my cards since high school. Starting my college application process junior year, one of my deciding factors was the study abroad programs. I did not care where; any continent would fulfill my dream of traveling.

As soon as I arrived at my school, I began that process of studying abroad, and after two years of preparation and help from my school’s resources (and a lot of tough decision-making with the help of my friends) I finally decided on my program for Spring 2025 in Seoul, South Korea – and here’s how you can start that process too!

1. Schedule a meeting with your school’s study abroad advisor

Every school with a study abroad program has some sort of advisor overseeing it, similar to your academic advisor. I searched up my school’s study abroad office online, and scheduled an in-person meeting at the Global office with the advisor in charge of affiliate programs. Remember: most schools give the option to use an affiliate program, often under national organizations, so do some research! Your advisor will tell you all about how and when to start an application and the next steps.

2. Make a pros and cons list

Once you have a few locations and programs in mind, put them in a spreadsheet and make a pros and cons list! It may seem cliche, but it works. Include tentative prices, classes, social aspects, location preferences, and program inclusions in the list! This step can be done long before you start applying, or close to your decision!

3. Choose your top three programs and share with your advisor

The pros and cons list will help you hone in on three programs that stand out to you, which you can take to another meeting with your study abroad advisor. From there, they will likely tell you to prepare to apply for those programs through your school and through their individual sites, and they’ll also give you more detailed instructions on how to situate everything with your home school. Be sure to also talk to your academic advisor to see how the programs can benefit you in your degree.

4. Apply and decide!

Once you apply through your school and the program sites, whether early or close to the deadline (highly recommend doing it early!), you will get a decision soon after, almost like a rolling basis. An advisor from the program, if outside of your school, will contact you about general tips and decisions, and in your portal where you applied, try to fill out as much of the checklist as you can. With your answers, you can then make the big decision. This step can be hard – it took me a while, but go with your instinct. Whatever you decide, there is someone on the other side waiting to help. Once you get past this difficult part, it’ll all be smooth from there! You’ll learn then, depending on your program, how to apply for financial aid at your school, how to register for classes, and more.

It’s never too late to start looking into going abroad – even if you don’t plan it far ahead, it is something I will recommend to everyone, especially those like me who rarely have opportunities to travel. I know that it’s going to be an experience I will remember for the rest of my life – and I hope that this helps you find the perfect place for you.