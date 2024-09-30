The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since around the time that COVID-19 became prominent, I have enjoyed movies more, especially in the winter months when it is too cold to do much. Over the last six months, I have started using Letterboxd which if you don’t know, is a movie rating app/website that also gives recommendations. When picking out a movie to watch, I tend to lean more towards A24 movies, which is a production company known for its wacky and creative films. Here are my top three A24 recommendations.

Moonlight

Moonlight is a beautiful coming-of-age movie that follows a young black man in Miami trying to figure out his identity and what he wants in life. The cinematics in the film bring it all together to create a masterpiece. This is one of the few movies I would recommend without seeing a trailer, it gives you more surprises.

Ladybird

The majority of people have heard of Ladybird through social media like TikTok, this movie is worth the hype it gets. The movie follows a young girl named Christine, who prefers to be called Ladybird, who goes through life as a senior in high school and is preparing to go to college. To me, this movie feels like it is more of a glimpse of someone’s life rather than a film that has a story; but that is probably one of my favorite things about it.

Mid90s

Directed by Jonah Hill, this movie follows a thirteen-year-old boy who is finding his belonging between a skate shop and his home life. He goes on to figure out who he wants to become and how he wants people to view him. I enjoy how the movie gives you a variety of glimpses into the young teen’s life. Though my favorite part is how the directors wrap the movie up.

When it comes to movies, I love most genres (except horror) and a24 movies give you a variety of types of movies to choose from. Overall, these are my favorite movies from them that I have rewatched a few times.