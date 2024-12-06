The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going to New York City during the holiday season seems overwhelming, to say the least. Those who live close-by, or those who travel from afar, see the posts on social media bearing the Rockefeller Tree, the light shows, the holiday markets. But then you look a little closer at all of these seemingly perfect videos – and you see the crowds. Up until a few years ago, I wasn’t able to take part in the festivities happening so close to home.

In recent years, I was also someone who saw these holiday events happening, thinking to myself: how can I enjoy it without swarms of people? But now, any time of the year, I will happily hop on the Metro North New Haven line and join the action, so here’s how you can celebrate the holidays in the city without the stress of being shoulder-to shoulder with others.

Rockefeller

Everyone sees the rink at Rockefeller, right below the tree, and thinks that it’s the perfect, magical holiday picture. But as expected, Rockefeller is packed. The entire area – not just the rink. The tree is always going to have crowds, but the best time to go is during weekdays, especially in the week after Christmas, in the late afternoon or sunset. It’s an extremely popular tourist spot I feel like you have to at least attempt on your trip to NYC.

As for ice skating, though? Avoid Rockefeller.

Bryant Park, while it is a crowded holiday village, has a much smoother ice skating experience. It’s free, and if you go earlier in the day (I went at 11 am – noon), you’ll likely not have to wait very long to get on the ice. There’s also Wollman Rink in Central Park, and, if you’re willing to hop on the subway, Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

Union Square

This holiday market is similar to Bryant Park, showcasing local food and vendors, but I find it less crowded and overwhelming. Bryant Park is just so much easier to get to from Grand Central, and is right around the corner from the Times Square area, so you’ll find most people there. Taking a small trip to Union Square is still going to give you a bit of a crowd, but if you go during the early day, then it’s a significantly better time. While things can get pricey, as they do with any market like this, it’s still going to fulfill that cute, Christmas-y feeling you’re looking for. They’re open all the way until Christmas Eve!

Unsilent Night

This is something I found recently, and though it seems a bit migraine-inducing, the idea is super unique. Greenwich Village has this tradition where, close to Christmas, instead of caroling, people roam the streets starting at Washington Square Park (also where most of the NYC look-alike contests are nowadays) and “carol” with four different intersecting and atmospheric tracks played through boombox or an app made for the tradition. I likely won’t make it to the city for this, but if you’re in the area, Greenwich Village is a nice place to partake in this and explore on your own.

Dyker Heights

I don’t know about you, but I find a lot of comfort in searching for holiday light displays around my cozy little hometown and in big places like NYC. The Dyker Heights Light Display is a 2.5-mile Brooklyn neighborhood that is dazzling in lights, and not nearly as crowded as a light display like Saks Hudson Yards or St. Patrick’s Cathedral. There’s a rumor that residents spend thousands on decorations. I recommend just strolling through on your own and avoiding the expensive bus tours that are offered. It’s like walking through Whoville, and is something I would gladly do again.

If you plan to go to NYC over the holiday break, stay safe, and I hope you get to enjoy these sights without the worry about loads of people! Regardless, holidays in the city are truly magical.