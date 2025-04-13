FIVE MACBOOK GAMING RECOMMENDATIONS TO PROCRASTINATE ON THAT ASSIGNMENT WITH

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In search of a new time killer?

As a university student, your MacBook is likely your go-to device for everything from taking notes and completing assignments to managing your social life and watching movies. However, what if you could also use it for something else? Like diving into borderline addictive games without needing a high-powered gaming PC or console? The great news is that certain games don’t need a dedicated gaming machine to have the fun of both worlds. Whether you’re fighting monsters, tending to a farm and villagers, or simply playing card games, if you know where to look, you can find awesome ways to procrastinate on that assignment. Balance both schoolwork and a passion for gaming with these top five MacBook gaming recommendations. For all games but the very last, you can purchase and play these through the software Steam affordably. Let’s explore how you can transform your MacBook into a device that can both complete schoolwork and give you a reason to ignore it at the same time.

undertale

Photo by Kenming Wang from Flickr

One standout RPG (Role-playing game) that has gained massive popularity among students is Undertale, created by Toby Fox. A quirky and deeply emotional game that has just what you need: humour, one of the best soundtracks you’ll ever hear, and a choose-your-own-ending bittersweetness. What makes Undertale so appealing to young adults is how it consistently plays on the theme of determination, something we can always apply to our own lives. Players have the option to engage in combat or peacefully interact with enemies, which directly impacts the game’s outcome. Known for its clever writing, memorable characters, and unexpected plot twists, this game will resonate with players who appreciate rich storytelling. Additionally, Undertale features an endearing pixelated sprite style and a unique combat system, making it a charming experience even on the less powerful hardware of a MacBook. Undertale offers a quick yet profound escape, providing a captivating world without demanding hours of your time or high-end systems.

stardew valley

Photo by Maisy M from Flickr

If you’re looking for a game that’s as relaxing as it is addictive, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone’s Stardew Valley is a top contender for you. Imagine swapping out your IRL responsibilities for a farm, where you can plant crops, raise animals, and even get involved in the local community, all while managing the ups and downs of life in a peaceful countryside setting. The game’s days are short, roughly only 14 minutes long, making it easy to play quickly between study sessions. It has a lovely balance of routine tasks, like tending to your farm, mixed with exciting events, relationships, and hidden secrets to discover. It’s one of my favourite ways to unwind after a long day of classes or work, it gives a sense of accomplishment without being overwhelming. With its pixel art and simple mechanics, Stardew Valley is a game you can enjoy without being stressed out by lagging. Whether you’re into farming, fishing, or building relationships with unique villagers, Stardew Valley gives you the space to build your own little land with endless options of how to spend your time.

sally face

Photo by Steve Gabry from The Steve Behind the Moose

If you’re an RPG horror fan like me, this will possibly be one of your favourite games for life. As a brief warning, this game contains mature themes with a few scenes of graphic violence despite the simpler art style. Steve Gabry- a.k.a. Portable Moose’s Sally Face blends eerie storytelling, dark humour, and clever puzzles into something that will enrapture your mind with trying to predict what will happen. Its narrative follows a young protagonist with a mysterious past, navigating unsettling environments and uncovering answers to your questions. There’s elements that resonate with the darker side of growing up with a supernatural twist. The game’s episodic structure makes it easy to pick up and play in shorter sessions, which is perfect for squeezing in a bit of supernatural fun between lectures or studying. With its unique art style and thought-provoking tale, Sally Face offers a compelling experience that not only entertains but also will leave you thinking about it for days after finishing.

terraria

Photo by CLWho83 from Deviant Art

Terraria is a game that had me hooked for hours as soon as I started playing it. Developed by Re-Logic, Terraria is full of challenges, from mining far underground to battling strange creatures. Honestly, what makes it so fun is how much freedom you have in how you approach things. The game gives you so many different options for gear and weapons that you can tailor your play style however you like. Want to go in all guns blazing with a sword and a set of armour that enhances its melee strength? Or maybe you’d like to take a more creative approach and only use something strange like yo-yos as a weapon for the entire play-through- it’s totally up to you either way! This mix of creativity and challenge makes it ideal for university students who need a game that’s flexible with how much time they have. Whether you’re just starting out or tackling more advanced areas, there’s always something new to try with random game updates adding more content and a different way to play, making every session feel fresh and exciting.

cardgames.io

Finally, to cool down from the intense battles with monsters and head-scratching puzzles, I present: Cardgames.io! With 44 different games to choose from, this software requires NO download. It’s as simple as typing its name into your search engine! This website has been on my bookmarked tabs list for almost five years now. It’s perfect for playing a quick game (or a longer session of multiple games) with friends, family, or just by yourself. I still use this today to play with my family from my hometown while I’m away at university. From chess and checkers to bridge and Go Fish, Cardgames.io is an amazing way to pass time without any stressful, high-stakes games that require lots of thinking. Cardgames.io also has an app for IOS devices, which is the only mobile phone game I have downloaded. It’s great for those times when you’re stuck without Wi-Fi and don’t want to just twiddle your thumbs. Overall, I can’t recommend it enough, I wish the developers had more spotlight on their sweet corner they’ve made on the internet. You don’t have to worry about risky chats between players either, it’s simple and only lets you do what you came to do: happily game!