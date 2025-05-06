Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
For Muslims worldwide, the sighting of the new crescent moon marks a moment of immense joy: the arrival of Eid al-Fitr. This vibrant festival signals the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. More than just a day off work, Eid is a time of profound spiritual significance, communal celebration, and heartfelt gratitude.  

The day begins with a special congregational prayer, the Eid Salah, where communities gather to offer thanks. Traditionally, people hug and shake hands with loved ones and friends after the prayer. People usually wear their newest and finest attire for the occasion.

Following the prayers, the focus shifts to joyous gatherings with family and friends. Homes become havens of hospitality, filled with the aroma of delicious food, often featuring sweet treats and finger foods that are made together in the home the night before.

Central to the spirit of Eid is the act of giving. Zakat, a charitable donation made before the Eid prayers, which ensures that even the most vulnerable can partake in the celebrations.

Additionally, Children are often showered with “Eidi,” small gifts of money, adding to the festive atmosphere.  

Eid is a time to strengthen bonds, mend relationships, and extend kindness to all. Visits to relatives and neighbours are common, reinforcing the importance of community. It’s a moment to reflect on the lessons learned during Ramadan and to carry forward the values of compassion, patience, and generosity into the year ahead.  

While traditions may vary across cultures, the underlying spirit of Eid remains the same: an expression of faith, gratitude, and the value of togetherness.

It’s an important reminder of the unity within the global Muslim community and a celebration of the blessings in their lives.

Eid Mubarak!

Syeda Hussain

Richmond London '27

