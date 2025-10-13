Why Being A Perfectionist Will Ruin Your Life 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I watched Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan for the first time last week. The film tells the story of an incredibly talented ballerina, Nina, who drives herself to insanity while trying to embody the lead role in Tchaikovsky’s ballet Swan Lake. For Nina, every dance movement is calculated, every breath is measured, and every flaw is an unforgivable sin. In this endless chase for perfection, she becomes the destroyer of herself and kills herself accidentally: an artist consumed by her own pursuit of flawlessness. Watching the film, I was reminded of a question that has lived in my mind for some time: What is the actual cost of perfection? Although Black Swan is a work of fiction, its ideas of maladaptive perfectionism can be seen in various aspects of real life, serving as a chilling warning of what happens when we let perfection take control of our lives.

Perfection, at its surface, is the quality of being entirely without fault, of ultimate excellence. It can begin innocently enough, as a noble pursuit: a desire to be the best in academics, art, or sport. It hides behind words like excellence, ambition, and discipline, and for a while, it feels productive. However, somewhere along the way, this pursuit can quickly descend into a dangerous and poisonous form of self-critique. The unrealistically high standards you’ve set for yourself come with an insatiable need to be perfect, where even the most minor mistakes can make you question your entire self-worth and abilities. Perfectionism becomes a dangerous tyrant, whispering that nothing is ever good enough: not the grade, not the performance, not even the reflection staring back in the mirror.

In secondary school, I had this never-ending desire to be perfect and achieve the highest grades I could get. I distinctly remember wanting to be intelligent, but not in an annoying way, but instead in a way that was admirable and inspiring. I had this innate desire to be witty, sociable, fashionable, and everything in between. It wasn’t that I wanted others to perceive me as perfect. Instead, I wanted to embody the version of perfection that I envisioned for myself. And for a while, I did. I became the model student, the one who had it all together, and I was rewarded with a special place in the school’s social hierarchy and a seat, at least metaphorically, amongst the crowned heads of cleverness and wit. But to me, what mattered most was that I was achieving everything as I had planned. It was perfect. I was perfect. But I found that the finish line kept moving, the standard kept shifting higher, so I kept running, trying to reach it.

Looking back, it’s possible that I, like Nina in Black Swan, ascribed a large part of my self-worth to my achievements, so when I failed to get into medical school, it ruined the carefully crafted image I had taken so many years to create for myself. I was left with nothing, doing a law course I didn’t want to do, in a city I didn’t want to be in, with people who I didn’t like. Little Miss Perfect was not so perfect anymore. A huge blemish on my record stared at me right in my face, almost mockingly. Like Nina, what started out as ambition had morphed into obsession, and I considered that singular imperfection an immense personal failure. I avoided housemates, colleagues, and even myself. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t face the truth that I wasn’t perfect. It shattered the illusion I created and held on to for a long time.

I think a lot of people can relate to this. It doesn’t only manifest in academics, music, or sports: it can infiltrate every corner of your life. But there’s that unmistakable flicker of fear when you realise the carefully constructed façade you created has been dismantled by a single mistake. Perfectionism seeps into your sense of self, convincing you that one flaw defines your worth. It’s a terribly obsessive and unhealthy way to live. I’ve found that it erodes your confidence and closes your eyes to the effort and beauty of the work you’ve already done.

The year I spent wallowing in my failure was, in hindsight, one of the best things that ever happened to me. At the time, it felt like everything was ending. But that year of stillness forced me to confront something I’d spent most of my life running from: the futility of chasing impossible standards. I began to see how exhausting it was to build my worth around goals that glittered only on the surface: the test scores, the accolades, the relentless ticking off of achievements that meant little in the grand rhythm of life. Letting go of that was not easy, but the moment I loosened my grip and allowed myself to breathe and exist without fear of failure, life began to look very different. I realised that freedom doesn’t come from control, but from trust: in yourself, in the process, and in imperfection. Ironically, it was in that acceptance that I found real progress. When I stopped chasing perfection and started learning from imperfection, I found the clarity and balance that eventually carried me into medical school on my second attempt.

Being a high achiever comes with its own quiet weight: always being expected to deliver and outdo yourself. However, intelligence and drive only become dangerous when used as weapons against yourself. Once you learn to transform that relentless precision into patience, that ambition into compassion, life begins to soften and gain meaning. The learning to let go is the hardest part of unlearning perfectionism. It is not a single act, but a lifelong reminder that nobody is perfect, and if we were, it would be an incredibly dull way to live.

At the end of Black Swan, Nina mistakenly stabs herself, a brutal metaphor for how she turns her perfectionism inward, attacking her own imperfect humanity to meet impossible standards. As she lies bleeding after her final performance, she whispers, “It was perfect.” It’s her triumph and her undoing, the moment she achieves what she always wanted, but at the cost of herself. Her final words echo like a warning. Perfection can dazzle, but it also devours. To live only for flawlessness is to live on the edge of self-erasure. I’ve learned that true peace lies not in being perfect, but in being whole: in accepting the cracks, slips, and unfinished edges that make us human. Perhaps the most courageous thing we can ever do is to stop performing and live a little. To dance, not for perfection, but for joy.