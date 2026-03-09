When Ramadan Flies By: Finding Worship in the Smallest Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sitting here thinking, how did Ramadan fly by so fast?

It feels like just yesterday we were welcoming the first day of fasting, adjusting our sleep schedules, planning our iftars, and reminding ourselves to make the most of the month. And now suddenly, we’ve almost reached the last ten days of Ramadan – the most sacred nights of the entire month.

These are the nights we’re told hold immense reward. Nights where prayers carry extra weight, when hearts soften a little more easily, and when we search for Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Power. And with that realization sometimes comes a quiet panic:

Have I done enough?

Have I prayed enough? Read enough Qur’an? Made enough du’a?

But one of the most comforting reminders Islam gives us is that worship isn’t only found in grand gestures. Sometimes it’s hidden in the smallest moments of our day.

The Prophet ﷺ said:

“Actions are judged by intentions.”

(Sahih Bukhari and Muslim)

That single hadith transforms the way we view our daily lives. In Islam, intention has the power to turn the ordinary into عبادة (ibadah) — worship. For us students, especially, Ramadan doesn’t pause our responsibilities. There are assignments to finish, lectures to attend, exams to prepare for, and dinners to cook when iftar approaches. Sometimes it feels like these tasks pull us away from worship. But what if they’re part of it?

Studying can become ibadah when we remind ourselves that seeking knowledge is highly valued in Islam. Cooking iftar becomes worship when we prepare food to nourish ourselves and the people around us. Even something as simple as making tea for a friend after a long day of fasting can carry immense reward.

Ramadan reminds us that worship isn’t confined to the prayer mat. Rather, it lives in intention.

It lives in patience when we’re hungry and tired.

It lives in kindness when we’re low on energy.

It lives in showing up for the responsibilities we’ve been given, even when fasting makes the day feel a little longer.

And maybe that’s the reminder we need as the last ten days of Ramadan approach. Instead of asking ourselves whether we’ve done enough, maybe we should remember that Allah (swt) sees every effort we’ve made this month.

Every late-night study session after taraweeh.

Every meal cooked while fasting.

Every act of patience, care, or generosity. All of it counts!

Ramadan may be nearing its end, but the beauty of intention doesn’t end with it. Through intention, even the smallest part of our day can become عبادة (ibadah).

And as this beautiful month slowly comes to an end, there’s a quiet prayer many of us hold in our hearts.

May Allah allow us to live to see another Ramadan, inshaAllah.

اللهم بلغنا رمضان مرةً أخرى إن شاء الله

Because if Ramadan has taught us anything, it’s that the most ordinary moments of our lives can carry the most extraordinary meaning.