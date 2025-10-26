Weekend Getaways to Add to Your Bucket List: London, Paris & Edinburgh

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a misconception that when you’re in medical school, you won’t have time for much, let alone travelling to different countries. While the university makes it difficult to find pockets of work-free time, it’s very possible to loophole the schedule and make time to see a new city. A perk of living in Dublin is that you can do a quick Google search on sites like Skyscanner to find local flights as low as 15 euros if you book in advance. I understand that many students are unable to leave the country due to visa requirements and the tedious application process. However, if you can travel, I recommend you travel as much as you can during your study abroad —here’s how you can balance your academics while alternating weekends between viewing monuments like the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben, and sitting at the peak of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

The best time to plan a weekend trip is right after a knowledge check, progress test, or another assessment. This way you’ll be able to fully enjoy a weekend off–guilt-free. If you’re fortunate, you might have Friday off and can book a morning flight until Sunday night; honestly, this is more than enough time to explore a city and make it back in time for reality. My go-to airlines for short flights are Ryanair (at your own risk), EasyJet, and Aer Lingus. Ryanair offers extremely low prices just for the cost of your sanity for your 1-2 hour flight. If you’re looking for a quick weekend trip from Dublin, my favourites are London, Paris, and Edinburgh; however, almost anywhere in Europe is a 1-2-hour flight away from Dublin.

Edinburgh

Edinburgh is only a one-hour flight, and if you’re looking for a peaceful escape from the chaos of Dublin, or even a change of scenery for studying, this is the flight to take. The city is very walkable, and you can definitely see lots in 2-3 days. I would recommend walking around the Old and New Town to step into a medieval storybook. If you like to hike, Arthur’s Seat offers a view of the city at its peak–and it’s stunning. If you want to step into a real-life Hogwarts for a weekend, add this city to your getaway bucket list.

London

London is the perfect place for a quick getaway–and to feed into your shopping addiction. I visit my sister in London often and always return feeling refreshed. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or the 8th, you can never get tired of it. If you’re there for the first time, there are must-see sights like Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, the London Eye, and the Tower Bridge. If you have time, catch a theatre show, visit Camden and Borough Markets, SHOP, and eat until you’re stuffed, because you will miss the food when you’re back in Dublin. If you’re visiting in November/December, you can see Christmas markets such as Covent Garden, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, and Leicester Square Market.

Paris

Paris is a bit more pricey than the other two, but it’s worth it if you haven’t had the experience of running with your friends to see the Eiffel Tower twinkle in time. The best place to find accommodation in most of these places is Airbnb, where you can find relatively reasonable prices for group accommodation. If you’re spending a few days in this city, make sure you see Montmartre —a village-like district brimming with artists (fun fact: Picasso and van Gogh lived here), quaint shops, and a beautiful panoramic view overlooking the city. I’d also recommend the Les Marais district, a historic neighbourhood filled with shops and medieval architecture, cushioned by the famous Seine River.



If you’ve got a free weekend and a few travel buddies, the world’s basically your study break. Who says you can’t check vitals on weekdays and flight prices on Fridays? You can absolutely live your double life — being a med student and a frequent flyer in the making.