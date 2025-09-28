Top 5 Sweet Treats Within Walking Distance of RCSI

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Those cramming hours at the library and marathon-like lectures will always call for one thing: a sweet treat. Whether you’re rewarding yourself after locking in, catching up with friends, or just in need of a little sugar rush, RCSI’s location puts you right in the middle of some of Dublin’s best dessert spots. Here are five places within walking distance from campus where you can satisfy that sweet tooth

It’s a Trap – Aungier Street

If you’re all about cinnamon rolls, this spot is your paradise. It’s a Trap keeps it simple – they do one thing and they do it really well. Their gooey, swirled cinnamon rolls come in classic and creative flavours, always served warm and comforting. These are the perfect treat when you need something indulgent (and Instagrammable)

Gino’s Gelato – Grafton Street

You can’t go wrong with a scoop from Gino’s. Their gelato is made fresh daily and comes in an endless variety of flavours. From Nutella to Pistachio, to Dubai Chocolate, you name it and it’s there. Grab a cone, wander down Grafton Street, and cool off after a heavy anatomy lecture.

Cloud 9 – Temple Bar

Walking into Cloud 9 feels like stepping straight into dessert heaven. The bright pink colours, sugar everywhere and treats that look almost too good to eat (nearly). From overloaded waffles to towering milkshakes dripping with chocolate and candy, everything there is unapologetically extra. It’s the kind of place that doesn’t just cure a sweet tooth, it catapults you onto a sugar high that makes exam stress feel miles away.

Butlers Chocolate Cafe – Grafton Street

Butlers, a Dublin classic. Their rich hot chocolate comes with a complimentary Butler’s chocolate (yes, free chocolate every time). They have shelves of truffles and bars if you want to add a little extra sweetness to your hot chocolate. It’s an excellent spot for a cozy catch-up or a more relaxed dessert break,

Cookieboy – Stephens Green Lower

If cookies are your love language, Cookieboy will steal your heart. From chunky chocolate chip to seasonal specials, every cookie is baked to that perfect balance of crispy outside and gooey inside. It’s the kind of sweet pick-me-up that makes a library break instantly better. And yes, you’ll probably want to grab an extra one “for later”.

Between lectures, labs, and library marathons, RCSI life is intense – but your dessert game doesn’t have to be. These five sports prove that the sweetest study breaks are just around the corner.