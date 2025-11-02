How Mary Shelley Helped Shape Ireland’s Gothic Soul. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As autumn settles in, evenings grow colder and darker, the perfect atmosphere for stories that send chills down your spine. Every Halloween, we celebrate ghouls, ghosts, and all things eerie. But the real queen of this spooky season was Ireland’s Mary Shelley, the teenage genius who redefined gothic literature forever.

In 1816, written by candlelight on rainy Irish evenings, Shelley’s monster was born, a manifestation of human ambition and loneliness. By fusing Gothic terror with science fiction, she transformed the genre from tales of haunted mansions and murders into something far more modern and mentally stimulating. It should also be mentioned that science fiction was not created by a seasoned writer but by an 18-year-old girl with a roaring imagination.

Before Shelley, Gothic fiction meant cobwebbed corridors and spine-chilling passages. Shelley replaced those tropes with moral tensions and emotional realism. Her horror did not rely on ghosts or monsters; it used emotions that reside in all of us to create one of the greatest pieces of Gothic literature. We were not terrified of the monster in the story, but of the guilt, grief, and isolation her work tied back to. In Frankenstein, the true monster is not the creature, but the creator – the one who abandoned his own creation out of fear.

Shelley also brought something new to Gothic literature, something feminine. In a world where women were rarely seen as intellectual equals, she engraved her story with empathy, loss, and a deep sense of responsibility. Her own experiences in the isolating world of being a female writer in the 19th century gave the novel its beating heart. The creature’s desperate plea for love mirrors Shelley’s own search for meaning and connection in a world that often dismissed her voice, along with those of many other capable women.

Two centuries later, her influence still resonates through the media; Frankenstein is a universally recognized name. A feat rarely accomplished by writers, Mary Shelley is not just the poster child of Gothic fiction; she is a pioneer who carved a space for women to dream and write.

This Halloween, as we sip on pumpkin-spiced lattes and rewatch our favorite cozy, spooky movies, remember the woman who started it all. She reinvented the gothic genre, giving it a refreshed conscience – a pulse – and turned its whisper into a voice. She took this genre from being surface-level to introspective.

Mary Shelley turned the world of literature on its head. She morphed terror into tenderness and forever proved that the scariest things are not what lurk in the shadows but what lives inside of us all. Mary Shelley did not just write horror; she humanized it. That is why she will forever be not only the queen of Gothic literature, but of Halloween.