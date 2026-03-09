A Student’s Bucket List for Ireland Before Saying Goodbye

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I first set foot on Irish soil in 2019. I had just turned 18, waved goodbye to my parents at the airport, and stepped out into 10-degree weather for the first time in my life. Seven years later, I am just 12 weeks away from my graduation. It is hard to describe how fast these years have flown by. Can something be painstakingly slow but also dizzyingly fast at the same time? It is somehow a blur of years and a recollection of every second. These days, I often find myself standing on my balcony, trying to commit Dublin to memory. Most of the past seven years were spent studying, preparing for exams, having breakdowns, or all of the above simultaneously. Alas, that is the life of a medical student. However, I do wish I had explored more, experienced more, and seen more. Ireland has so much to offer that I doubt seven years would have scratched the surface. But before you pack your bags and say goodbye, there are a few experiences to stop and click a picture, or just breathe in – the kind of things that make Ireland.

Cliffs Of Moher

I don’t know whether it’s a cliche to put the Cliffs of Moher first, or whether it’s an insult to put it last. The Cliffs of Moher are arguably the most famous tourist attraction in Ireland – and for good reason. Situated in County Clare, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, these cliffs make special appearances in classic films, like The Princess Bride and Harry Potter. These dramatic cliffs stretch for about 14 kilometres and rise to over 200 metres at their highest point. Standing at those cliffs – with the misty wind whipping around you and the distant sounds of the waves crashing against the rocks beneath you – it’s easy to get lost in the moment, lie still for a second, and grasp the scale of the world around us.

Attend a GAA game

A few years ago, I was running late for my flight and was growing progressively more lost in Hamad International Airport. With only two flights to Dublin a day, and the prospect of missing my flight was getting increasingly real, panic settled in. From the corner of my eye, a hero emerged. He sauntered by slowly, AirPods blasting bass and drum, and the wheels of his suitcase squeaked as he pulled it along with him. His shirt was my saving grace – a beacon of blinding light in the dark. During my first year in Ireland, I lived in a small town called Tralee, where the characteristic green-and-gold Kerry jersey at Hamad Airport was the norm. That moment pretty much sums up how central the Gaelic Athletic Association is to life in Ireland. The GAA is the largest sporting association in the country and exists to preserve traditional Irish sports such as hurling, Camogie, and Gaelic football.

I can usually tell when a game is on from my neighbours’ frustrated screams and the rowdiness of the Luas crowd. Going to a GAA game — especially in a packed stadium like Croke Park — is one of the most uniquely Irish experiences you can have. It’s loud, emotional, chaotic, and completely unforgettable.

Murphy’s Ice Cream

Listen, I may be prone to over-exaggeration once in a while, but believe me when I say: this is the best ice cream I have ever tasted. If you live in Ireland, chances are you’ve already had Murphy’s. It’s practically a national institute. The company started in Dingle and has since spread to places like Dublin, Cork, Killarney, and Galway — and every single location is worth the detour. Their sea salt and honeycomb combo is a personal favourite – and I won’t be leaving Dublin without one last taste! It sounds a bit silly to put it in a bucket list – something movies have taught us to include grandiose things like “skydiving” and “fall in love by 30”. But to me, simple Murphy’s ice cream will always hold fond memories of rare sunny Dublin days, post-exam debriefs with friends, and lonely days when home feels farther than usual.

Attend an Irish Theater

The Irish make for some of the best authors, playwrights, poets, and artists. Just look at names such as Oscar Wilde, W.B. Yeats, James Joyce, C.S Lewis – the Irish have always provided legendary literary work stemming from Irish culture and experience – giving us comedy, tragedy, and romance. Irish theatre has always drawn heavily from the country’s history, culture, and complicated identity — the good and the bad. Abbey Theatre, also known as the National Theatre of Ireland, is a great introduction to the Irish arts. It’s one of the most immersive ways to experience Irish culture, and a perfect reminder that Ireland’s storytelling tradition is still very much alive.

Ring of Kerry

My first thought when driving through the Ring of Kerry was, ‘I never thought trees could be this green‘. I remember turning to my mother, who is an artist, in shock. ‘Did you know these shades of green existed?’ I asked. I was flabbergasted. It was akin to seeing a colour you’ve only ever heard being described. It felt like all the other shades of green I’ve ever seen in my life were through tinted glasses. It is an understatement to say that Ireland is a stunning country. But if there is one scenic place I’d go over and over again, it would be the Ring of Kerry. It is a 179 km circular stretch of the most astounding landscapes. From rugged mountains to coastal roads, it has it all. It is the definition of a scenic drive. Grab a few friends, get some snacks, cram into an old Toyota Prius, fight over the playlist – and enjoy the drive.

Planning a bucket list for Ireland was much harder than I expected. Most people study abroad in Europe – especially Ireland – as a gateway to the rest of Europe – cheap RyanAir flights, anyone? But what they say is true: we neglect the gems of our own city while craving to see the rest of the world. While its beauty is large, luckily, Ireland is small (did you know it’s only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Dublin to Galway?). I have taken for granted my time here, not realising that one day will be the last day I’ll ever see an Irish sunrise. So before I leave, I leave you with some advice: take the trip you’ve been postponing. Visit the landmark you assumed you’d see eventually. Go to the match, eat the ice cream, listen to the music, and take the long drive along the coast. Because long after you leave Ireland, these are the moments you’ll remember.