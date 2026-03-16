A College Girl’s Guide to March 17th

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ireland’s best national holiday is officially around the corner! As a seasoned Paddy’s Day enjoyer, I thought it was only right to share my hard-earned knowledge, so you too can have the best St Patrick’s Day celebration possible this year. If I’m recalling my primary school lesson correctly, St Patrick’s Day is the celebration of Ireland’s patron saint, who spread Christianity in Ireland and banished snakes from the land after being kidnapped by pirates (yes, really).

As we get older, the holiday becomes less about Celtic tales and shamrock arts and crafts and more about celebrating those last precious moments of freedom before the dreaded exam season begins. Whether it’s your first St. Patrick’s Day away from home or you’re just looking for some tips and tricks, here are some key dos and dont’s to get the best out of this festive holiday.

The Paddy-Do’s

Do get up early:

As someone who struggles to get up on time for lectures, trust me when I say setting the alarm earlier for this Tuesday is definitely worth it. My favourite thing about March 17th is that it’s an all-day type of celebration. This means get up earlier to get the party started and enjoy the most out of the day. As the day goes on, the city gets busier, and by the time it’s the “acceptable” time to go out, the streets of Dublin are jam-packed. So take advantage of the early hours to enjoy the atmosphere before it gets too chaotic.

Do go to the parade (at least once!)

If you really want to soak up Irish culture this St Patrick’s Day, the parade is the obvious choice. If you’ve never been, you have to go at least once to experience the way the wider community comes together to celebrate the arts, music, and Irish history. Other than impressive entertainment and a fun way to kick off the day, it is also a great reminder of what is truly at the heart of this lively celebration.

Do socialise

Put on your favourite green accessories and go on a pub crawl with your friends. The pubs are at their peak around this time of year, so don’t be afraid to go out there and make some conversation, especially with tourists. The excitement is contagious, and the city’s atmosphere is unmatched, so definitely try to enjoy it.

Don’t go to the busiest nightclubs.

On the note of tourism, St Patrick’s is undoubtedly the busiest time to be in Dublin. Thousands of people specifically fly across the world to be in Dublin, and although the atmosphere is great, the crowds are not. If you plan to go to the most popular spots, be prepared for long queues, expensive tickets and irritated bouncers. Instead, try smaller and more intimate places off the main street where you’re guaranteed entry.

Don’t buy green junk

Although it’s tempting, do not fall into the trap of buying gag accessories – leave it to the tourist. You’ll probably lose it by the end of the night, or it’ll end up being another addition to your junk drawer. All you actually need is a trusty Paddys day themed t-shirt or anything green you have lying at home. Even better, if you’re feeling creative, make your own accessories (sustainable and unique!)

Don’t think you have to stay in Dublin

It may be the capital city, but it’s definitely not where all the fun is this Tuesday. There are plenty of towns outside Dublin city to explore and celebrate in. Less overcrowded, more greenery and new experiences, who could deny the offer? As an Irish native, I can’t emphasize enough how much I recommend spending at least one St Patrick’s Day in another county, especially if you’re looking for authenticity.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate this Paddy’s day, stay safe, look out for your friends and enjoy the last moments of “ceol agus craic” before the library becomes your home for the next few weeks.

Sláinte!