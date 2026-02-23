5 Questions and Answers About Ramadan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February 18th marked the first day of Ramadan, which is considered to be the holiest month in Islam, observed by more than a billion Muslims worldwide. It is the month in which the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, and serves as a period of spiritual reflection, devotion and self-improvement.

For those unfamiliar with Islam and Ramadan, the practice often raises thoughtful and important questions. Below are five common questions and clear answers about Ramadan to help explain its meaning, purpose, and significance.

Why Do Muslims Fast During Ramadan?

Ramadan is one of the five core pillars of Islam, alongside prayer, pilgrimage, declaration of faith and almsgiving. Ramadan is considered to be the holiest month of the year- a month solely dedicated to spiritual growth and deepening your relationship to God. There are many reasons why Muslims fast during Ramadan, including practicing gratitude, self-humility, self-discipline and patience. It is essential a month of self-improvement, forgiveness and charity.

2. What Do Muslims Abstain From In Ramadan?

Yes, not even water! Most people are aware that Ramadan is a month of fasting, but are unaware that it is not limited to food only. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. Depending on the country you’re observing Ramadan in, people can fast for 11 hours (Finland) to 15 hours (New Zealand). But fasting is not simply abstaining from food and drink, but it is also abstaining from sex, swearing, backbiting and more. I think it is important to mention that different people will struggle with different vices, and that there is no such thing as a perfect Muslim. Therefore, you will find some people abstaining from things that others will still practice! In the end, we must remember that the purpose of Ramadan is to strengthen one’s personal relationship with God, and that indeed every relationship is different.

3. Should Every Muslim Fast In Ramadan?

No, not every Muslim should fast in Ramadan. There are certain circumstances in which a Muslim is exempt from fasting. Islam is a religion where compassion and ease are the main teachings. Therefore, it recognizes that some people might have a harder time fasting than others and are therefore exempt from fasting, as their well-being is the main priority. Those who are excused include

– Children.

– The elderly.

– Pregnant and breastfeeding women.

– Menstruating women.

– Travellers.

– Those who are ill.

– Those with mental disabilities.

4. Why Does Ramadan Move Every Year?

Ramadan follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which is approximately 10 days shorter than the solar Gregorian calendar. Therefore, Ramadan shifts earlier each year. It begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon, which marks the start of a lunar month.

5. What If Someone Breaks Their Fast Accidentally?

It happens more than you think! It is habitual to open the kitchen cupboards when you’re bored, or to drink some water in the middle of a deep overthinking session. However, if someone forgets and unintentionally eats or drinks, their fast remains valid. They can continue their fast for the remainder of the day.

Living in an increasingly diverse and multicultural world, it is essential that we develop a basic understanding of the religious and cultural celebrations that shape the lives of people around us. These observances are not simply dates on a calendar; they carry deep spiritual meaning, historical significance, and personal identity for the communities that practice them. When we take the time to learn about traditions different from our own, we move beyond assumptions and stereotypes and toward informed awareness.

Understanding fosters empathy. Empathy helps to untangle many of the deep-rooted misunderstandings and fears that often arise from unfamiliarity. By engaging respectfully and thoughtfully with one another’s traditions, we create space for dialogue rather than division.

In doing so, we contribute to shaping a society grounded in mutual respect—one in which individuals of all faiths and backgrounds feel safe, valued, and free to practice their beliefs without fear or marginalization.