5 Lies Grey’s Anatomy Told You About Med School

Raya Abu Mohd Student Contributor, Royal College of Surgeons Ireland
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s safe to say that most of us have watched Grey’s Anatomy way before opening any Medical textbook. Watching all the emotional monologues and fairy-tale relationships definitely had us romanticizing medical school. Don’t get me wrong, med school is an incredible experience, where you’ll meet some of the smartest, funniest, and most resilient people you know. But it’s also a reality check, so here are 5 lies Grey’s Anatomy told you.

Lie #1: You’ll be in the OR right away

Grey’s Anatomy makes it seem like you’ll be holding a scalpel the second you put on your scrubs. In reality, your first years are less about surgery and more about surviving anatomy. So for the first few years, forget wearing your favorite colored scrubs and focus on memorizing the Krebs cycle. 

Lie #2: You’ll find your first love on the first day  

Grey’s Anatomy made hospital life seem like a dating show. But honestly, pre-clinical students are powered by caffeine, group chats, and shared panic before exams. There’s no time for drama when you have 500 Anki reviews due. 

Lie #3: Doctors work 48-hour shifts 

Although Bailey’s infamous line, “Your first shift starts now and lasts 48 hours,” seems daunting, it isn’t entirely true. There’s no doubt that being a medical professional is draining, but 48 hours is a bit of an exaggeration. Don’t worry, your social life will still exist, and not just in the form of late-night study sessions.

Lie #4: Your mentors will give you speeches about your “potential” 

No one’s giving you a dramatic monologue in the rain about your destiny as a future surgeon. The most heartfelt moment you’ll get is your Anatomy Prosector saying, “Good job.” And it’ll probably make your week.

Lie #5: Medicine is all heroism

Grey’s Anatomy is all about the life-or-death scenes. In med school, the real adrenaline rushes happen quietly; finally understanding cardiovascular physiology or just showing up on your worst days.

Even though I may have just crushed your Grey’s Anatomy dreams, I can guarantee you the reality is better. But it’s real, it’s messy, and it’s the start of something that matters more than any TV drama ever could.

