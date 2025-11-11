5 best matcha spots around the block from RCSI

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a healthcare student, chances are caffeine fuels at least half your degree, and is what’s keeping you going. But if coffee isn’t your vibe, Dublin has some seriously good options for a sweet, smooth matcha latte. So, after a long day at the library, you can try out one of these five matcha places just around the block from RCSI, ranked from iconic to emergency caffeine.

1. Cookieboy: the best in town

Location: 20 Stephen Street Lower, Dublin 2

If you know, you know. Cookieboy has rightfully claimed the title of “Best Matcha Near RCSI,” and honestly, it’s not even up for debate. Their oat iced matcha is exactly what you need after you just bombed your OSCE and feel like your life is on the line. It’s the right amount of sweetness, with no bitterness, and is definitely not badly priced. The vibe of the place is very calm, and the baristas there make you feel at home. I think it’s safe to say that it gets the highest ranking.

Tip: Try their cookies while you’re there. After all, it’s what they’re known for!

2. OMMA: The viral “it” place

Location: 28 Drury Street, Brown Thomas (Planet Beauty), Dublin 2

OMMA is where you go when you’re ready to take your matcha seriously. They use ceremonial-grade matcha that’s so smooth and is definitely the “real deal”. The minimalist interior, earthy tones, and calm atmosphere make it the perfect spot for post-lab decompression.

Their signature matcha latte is a creamy, perfectly whisked masterpiece. It’s slightly pricier than the average coffee, but you’re paying for quality.

Tip: It’s the new spot in town so that it might be crowded. Just don’t be surprised if you have to wait in line.

3. The Matcha Bar: for the hardcore Matcha lovers

Location: Powerscourt Townhouse Centre, 59 William Street South, Dublin 2

If matcha is your entire personality, The Matcha Bar is your place. As Dublin’s first dedicated matcha café, they take their green seriously. From matcha lemonades to cinnamon matcha lattes, they’ve got every creative variation imaginable.

The energy is clean, bright, and wellness-inspired. It’s a little more expensive than your average latte, but it’s worth it if you’re feeling indulgent or trying to justify skipping your morning run.

4. Ku.fee

Location: 56 South William Street, Dublin 2

Ku.fee is definitely the kind of place that makes you want to post an Instagram story. It’s sleek, calm, and beautifully designed — basically, it looks like it was built for sipping matcha in oversized headphones.

Their matcha is smooth, high-quality, and consistently delicious. The staff are friendly, and the atmosphere is ideal for people-watching. But keep in mind that it is inside a hair salon (Dylan Bradshaw), so I wouldn’t recommend going there to study.

5. All Rosey Coffee: the quick matcha pit stop

Location: 30 South King Street, Dublin 2

You’ve probably walked past All Rosey without realizing it’s hiding some seriously good matcha. It’s a small, cozy cafe just off Stephen’s Green. Their matcha is fresh and very light, but also on the sweeter side. I definitely recommend getting your daily matcha fix, and they offer student discounts if you just show them your student ID card.

Best for: Escaping the library without venturing too far.

The final verdict is clear. When it comes to the best matcha near RCSI, Cookieboy reigns supreme: affordable, aesthetic, and well-balanced. For something more authentic and refined, OMMA is your go-to. The Matcha Bar is the spot for serious enthusiasts, while Ku.fee and All Rosey offer calm, cozy options for midweek pick-ups. So next time you’re running on two hours of sleep, treat yourself to a nice matcha from one of these spots.