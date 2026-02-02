Yellow Warning: Pajamas Strongly Recommended and Additional Cozy Survival Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter is finally here and -30 °C weather is upon us. As much as I would love to embrace the Canadian inside me and pretend the freezing cold snowstorm outside doesn’t bother me in the slightest, I think I much prefer the non-windy, warm and overall comfy atmosphere of the indoors. If you find yourself stuck inside during extreme cold weather, gazing at the wide expanse of snow covered roofs and wondering what to do that involves not going outside, here are some tips to keep yourself cozy and healthy throughout the winter storms.

1. Pajamas, pajamas, and more pajamas

Change into something comfy that helps you relax and keeps yourself warm. Whether it be your favourite sweater, your newest fluffy bathrobe or the perfect set of matching winter pajamas, wearing something cozy can *almost* help you pretend the winter snowstorm outside doesn’t exist. Productivity can skyrocket if you’re wearing something you’re comfortable in and you might even find yourself completing more on that to-do list than you expected. If you’re looking for even more of a style upgrade, add a pair of fuzzy socks and wrap yourself in a blanket for the ultimate cozy look.

2. Forecast: 100% Chance of hot drinks

This is the day for you to remember your favourite hot drink… and make it. Dig out those hidden stores of coffee beans, tea leaves, hot chocolate powder—or even just a simple cup of hot water. Sipping on warm drinks can help warm your body and your mood to mentally reset from the cold. And, at the end of the day, who doesn’t love a good hot chocolate with marshmallows and whipped cream on a cold day?

3. Oven on, worries off

If you have the necessary supplies, today is the perfect excuse to turn on the oven and let your home fill with warmth and good smells. Whether you’re baking bread, cookies, muffins, or something straight from a box, the simple act of baking adds an extra layer of comfort to a cold day. There’s something reassuring about mixing, waiting, and enjoying a warm treat fresh from the oven—bonus points if you share it with someone (or keep it all for yourself, but no judgement).

4. crafty challenges

Who doesn’t like to get crafty on a winter day? Hop on Pinterest, Google or YouTube and look up whatever suits your fancy. That one design you’ve saved eons ago and have never found the time to try? Here’s your perfect opportunity. That project that you keep delaying and delaying with no end in sight? Here comes the time necessary to finish it. New hobbies could be started during the winter’s day, just waiting for you to uncover and discover your passion for it.

5. Brain Power

Want to test your brain on a cold winter day? Pull out a puzzle, crack open a book, try a crossword, or challenge yourself with a game you haven’t played in a while. Keeping your mind active is a great way to pass the time when it’s too cold to head outside—and it might even make the hours fly by. Plus, there’s something extra satisfying about solving a problem while staying warm and comfortable indoors.



A cold day doesn’t mean no activity. Suit up in your favorite pajamas and winter sweater, brew up a warm cup of hot chocolate, put those cookies in the oven, learn how to knit or finish a puzzle. Staying inside is full of possibilities ready to be awakened and sometimes all it takes is -30 °C weather to encourage someone to unlock their secrets.