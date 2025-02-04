Why We Should Write More Letters According to the Covey Sisters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

Season 2 of XO, Kitty is here! I’ve already watched it twice and I loved every bit of it. Especially the cameo by [redacted]; the timing on their appearance was *chef’s kiss.*

I also loved the resurgence of letter writing in this season and its importance to the plot. I was contemplating this fact the other day, after one of my friends expressed the opinion that XO, Kitty has barely anything to do with the original To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies. But if you really think about it, the main item that drove the To All the Boys plots was Lara Jean’s letters. And now, this has been transferred over to XO, Kitty, as the plot is similarly centred around letters written by the Covey women. Especially in season two, if you know what I mean. ;)

As a penpaller myself, I absolutely love this aspect of letter writing. It’s a creative way to reveal the character’s innermost thoughts in a natural way. It also allows us a deeper look, since in both the movies and TV series, no one was actually supposed to read the letter’s contents. So, when we do hear what was written by the Covey sisters, it’s extra juicy!

It’s much more personal and not as awkward as a public declaration, too. While I love a good movie declaration in front of a bunch of strangers, Bridgerton has proved that one-on-one declarations of love are perfectly acceptable; the written letter form is another way of maintaining this personal quality.

So, why am I saying that we should write more letters because of this? Well, for one, we’re nearing Valentine’s Day, and two, because it’s fun! Remember that a love letter doesn’t have to necessarily express romantic love. The Ancient Greeks believed in many kinds of love, with romance being only one category. They also considered Philia (deep friendship), Storge (family), Philautia (love for the self), and Agape (love for all) as being equally worth celebrating. Just as we learn in XO, Kitty season 2, with Eve writing to [redacted], letters can be used to express any of these kinds of affection. They can reveal how much you appreciate a person, or can be used to simply reflect one’s desire for a fun movie night! Sometimes when I’m feeling super goofy, I write a formal invitation for my friends to come over and craft. After all, everyone loves getting fun things in the mail!

You can have so much fun decorating your love letters, as well. You can go super early 2000s and decorate bright pink envelopes to give out in class — bonus points if you use glitter! Or you can go for an old fashioned theme with coffee stained paper. For more ideas, I always hop on Pinterest — you’d be surprised by how many letter ideas there are on there, especially Valentine’s specific ones. And you can get all the supplies for cheap — glue, a pen, a few pieces of paper, and scissors, if you don’t already have them! And the best part? You can watch XO, Kitty and invite your friends over while you do it!

So, what are you waiting for? Invite your friends over, grab some sparkly pens, and write your first love letter of 2025. This is your sign to channel your inner Covey! Just be sure to keep the letter out of Kitty’s reach…

You can watch the new season of XO, Kitty on Netflix now.