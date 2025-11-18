Why Volunteering Abroad Next Summer Might Be Your Best Decision Yet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A day in the life of Sofia in Italy:

Wake up, drink espresso, bike to camp, teach a class of the sweetest Italian children how to speak English, play games with them, leave camp with the other tutors, bike to the gelato shop, eat gelato, cross the road to the beach, suntan, swim, shower, eat the best dinner with the most authentic cooking, nighttime walk, go to bed, and get ready to do it all again tomorrow.

The English Camp Company

Two summers ago, I volunteered for five weeks in Italy teaching elementary school students how to speak English, and it was the best experience of my life. I signed up for the position through an organization called The English Camp Company (ECC) after a friend had spent a summer with them and recommended it to me. Without really knowing what I was getting myself into, I applied online, had an interview with the co-founder, Ashleigh, and got the position!

All I had to do was book my flights and meet the group in Italy, so I packed my backpack and did just that. I met the other mentors in Assisi, where we stayed for our orientation. I met so many other young adults in the program from the US and the UK. On top of our training, we got to explore Assisi! They took us on a group excursion to a vineyard where we spent the evening doing a wine tasting and eating hors d’oeuvres. At the end of the week we were split off into groups and sent away to different towns across Italy and Austria by train.

My first camp was in a small beach town in the south of Italy called Ascea. My host family met me at the train station and welcomed me into their home. During the week we would go to camp together. I was responsible for my own class of kids in the morning, teaching them lessons and playing class games with them. In the afternoon we would play group camp activities like scavenger hunts, sports competitions and water games!

Original photo by Sofia Petracca

I absolutely loved getting to help the students learn English. It was such a rewarding feeling getting to see their progress. I think I learned just as much from them, if not more. They taught me how to speak Italian and showed me how to play their games. I loved running around outside with them, giggling, playing, competing, teaching, learning, growing, and building a little community. And, I am so grateful for the friendships I made with my team members.

Experiencing the People and the Culture

This truly is the best way to travel as a young adult because you get to live the lives of the locals. I got to stay with host families who showed me their city and brought me alongside their daily lives. They showed me the attractions of their area but also their favourite local spots like beaches, restaurants, and parks that I wouldn’t have otherwise found if I was travelling on my own.

Touring and experiencing new things was fun, but I found the mundane equally as notable. Sharing meals together was so special. I got to eat the food prepared in real Italian kitchens and enjoyed it among family. I built relationships with people I would have never met. The children in my host families became my little brothers and sisters. I still remember waking up and watching TV together with my little sister Emma, walking around her neighbourhood, meeting her cousins— those were the moments that made the trip unforgettable. It wasn’t just about seeing new places; it was about becoming part of someone else’s world.

Original photo by Sofia Petracca

Self Growth

Not only was it incredible to meet so many people and discover new places, but I also grew personally in ways I never could have imagined. I have a newfound sense of independence after leaving my family and friends for a month and travelling on my own. I grew in confidence; learning how to take buses and planes and navigate foreign train system all on my own was new for me. I had to learn how to be comfortable in a stranger’s home and adapt from place to place, communicating with people beyond language.

I discovered that there is so much more to the world and the ways that you can live out your life. Before I went abroad I was very stuck in the mindset that my life had to follow the university-job-house format. But after travelling and meeting people from all over who shared their unique experiences with me, I was inspired by the many ways to live that aren’t tied to one place and one job. This experience opened my eyes to the importance of travelling. Meeting new people, learning new things and experiencing new cultures is something I hope to continue to do throughout my life.

ECC and Other Opportunities

I would recommend the ECC to anyone! If you are interested in teaching English abroad in Italy or Austria next summer, check out the English Camp Company website. ECC is not the only company that has opportunities like this. While I was away, many of the tutors had done other volunteering positions like running sports camps in Fiji or saving turtles in Greece! If teaching English isn’t your thing, or you’re curious what else is out there, I found two websites to help plan your season abroad! Plan My Gap Year and Volunteer HQ have so many unique experiences and ways to travel abroad. They also help you filter by location and interest to find what is best suited for you.