Why I Think Animated Barbie Movies Are Gorgalicious

The animated Barbie movies hold such a special and nostalgic place in my heart. As a child, I would eagerly beg my mom to go check Costco to see if the new Barbie DVD movie was out yet. However, it’s not just the memories talking. I truly think these movies have something special to offer. There is a magical essence that other children’s media has never been able to capture since.

1. The Casting

Have you ever stopped to take a look at the sheer star power in these movies? How on earth did they have the budget for this? To name a few:

Tim Curry

This legend plays the Mouse King in Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001) and gives a menacingly comedic performance.

Catherine O’Hara

I was thinking about this comedic genius’s lesser-known roles following her passing and remembered her performance as Rowena in Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006). Her distinct voice acting steals every scene she’s in.

Martin Short

He plays the insanely quotable and memorable Preminger in Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004). He portrays such a whimsically greedy antagonist who is both intimidating and hilarious.

2. The Outfits

Like most little girls, I dreamed of wearing some of the amazing outfits on the Barbie big screen.

Some special ones I can call to mind are:

Odette’s Swan Princess dress in Barbie of Swan Lake. The mix of pastel blues, pinks, and purples creates such an ethereal look, which sways beautifully during the ballet sequences. Barbie’s dress in Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale. Glimmer, Shine, and Shimmer bedazzled Barbie’s design and created a chic, tiered dream dress. The Princess Charm School uniform in Barbie as Princess Charm School. This regal school uniform is perfect for the royal academy and made me desperately want to attend the charm school too.

3. The Themes

Barbie movies were never afraid to dive headfirst into complicated societal themes, and yet they still kept things digestible for young audiences. For example, Princess Charm School frames grace and leadership as learned skills rather than inherited traits. Blair starts out poor, working as a waitress to support her adopted mother while she battles illness, and grows to learn her place as Princess Sophia through empathy and humility.

4. The Songs

The animated Barbie movies had no business going this hard musically. The heartfelt melodies are oozing with passion and theatricality.

Here are three of my favourites:

“Written in Your Heart” from Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper is a soaring duet that I didn’t feel very drawn to as a child. However, now as a young adult, I can’t get through it without crying. Its themes explore destiny, sisterhood, and becoming who you’re meant to be. I particularly love the line, “You’re always free to begin, and you’re always free to believe.” This entire soundtrack has such gorgeous lyricism.

“Two Voices, One Song” from Barbie in the Diamond Castle was my favourite as a child. It’s a simple yet beautiful song about friendship and girlhood.

“Another Me” from Barbie in a Fashion Fairytale was another childhood favourite. I loved the idea of travelling to a new city and starting over for yourself.

Barbie movies have slowly fallen from grace, but those earlier entries had something remarkable to them. They respected their audience, and the love poured into each and every project was evident. Yes, some of the animation is dated and the animal sidekicks are corny, but these movies have left an undeniable legacy on girlhood in the early 2000s and beyond. I look forward to showing my future little girls all my favourites.