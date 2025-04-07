The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last week, I wrote an article about how unimpressed I am with the recent violence portrayed in film and TV. This led me to another important question to answer this week — where have all the sweet early 2000s movies gone? And more specifically rom-coms!

One easy answer is that it isn’t the early 2000s anymore, but I don’t accept that. While they still make rom-coms today, I don’t find them quite as romantic or quite as funny. Is it the directors? Is it the casting? Luckily, I don’t think that all hope is lost because there are a few upcoming sequels which I believe will give us a good indication about what’s really going on. So, for my last article with Her Campus (because I’m graduating), let me walk you through why I think the rom-com genre has changed, as well as some upcoming reboots — and ones thatI hope will happen in the near future!

Gary and Garry

I was curious about the directors of my favourite rom-coms, and it turns out that all of my favs were directed by the same two guys, Gary Winick and Garry Marshall. Winick directed Letters to Juliet, 13 Going on 30 and Bride Wars. While Marshall directed Pretty Woman, Princess Diaries 1 & 2, Never Been Kissed and the Mother’s Day/New Year’s Eve/Valentine’s Day franchise. Unfortunately, it turns out that Winick passed away in 2011, and Marshall in 2015. The timing of these passings makes sense because this was just about when the heartfelt rom-com genre disappeared entirely. While I know that movies are more than just their director, there’s something so similarly perfect that all of these movies have in common that I can’t help but attribute at least some of it to Winick and Marshall. These two definitely deserve a shoutout, and I will be doing that after exams by rewatching their amazing movies!

Chemistry gone wrong

One of the biggest issues that I’ve noticed recently is the lack of chemistry between the leads in rom-coms. This also goes for the chemistry between friends and family characters — if the “you need to go after her” talk isn’t convincing, the character isn’t motivated to run as fast, and then the ending is just boring. Now, why do I think that this is happening? Well, I think that casting is too star-obsessed. This isn’t to say that we shouldn’t have two big names as the main stars of a movie, but they do have to get along and play convincing romantic partners. I’ve seen movies recently where the two actors are perfect for their roles, but they look away from one another in the most heartfelt scenes. And that don’t impress me much. What I really think that casting needs to understand is that two famous actors together doesn’t guarantee an equal amount of chemistry as any other two famous actors — even if one of them is Jonathan Bailey or Glen Powell.

Luckily, it seems as though we have some upcoming sequels that will hopefully hold the same charm as their originals. And remind everyone what early 2000s rom-coms were all about!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 This movie is in its early stages and I really hope that it proceeds so that we get another one of these amazing movies! Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are expected to return, although news around Anne Hathaway is unknown. While sequels can be a risky idea, I trust in the fact that Meryl Streep has signed onto it. And if Anne Hathaway isn’t in it, well, that’s okay because we’re getting Princess Diaries 3! Princess Diaries 3 While Marshall will not be directing it, many of the original writers and creators are returning. From the little content that I’ve seen so far, I would imagine that Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews are getting more than their fair say, in order to make it the best possible movie it can be. Similar to Meryl Streep’s judgement, I believe in this movie if Julie Andrews does! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) Mamma Mia! 3 I’m also very excited for Mamma Mia! 3 which we hopefully get sooner than 10 years from now. Although, apparently the studio is prioritizing Wicked, so Mamma Mia! 3 is having to wait. That’s okay though because it gives them more time to make the movie good! There are still quite a few ABBA songs which could be used and I would love to hear Cher sing them. It’s also a musical, so if the plot kind of just sways in the background, I would be totally fine with that. As long as I get to see it in the theatres and relive the most fun theatre experience I’ve ever had, with people singing and having fun, I’m all for it! Freakier Friday One sequel that I’m not quite as sure about is Freakier Friday, but as long as they let Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis let loose their crazy, I really don’t see how it can go wrong! Based on the trailer, they’re going with the same concept of switching bodies which I totally respect. I think that mistakes happen when the concept that the original film existed upon is disregarded or changed into something new and unrecognizable. So, I will definitely be going to the theatres to see this one. Walt Disney Pictures Gunn Films/Buena Vista Pictures Elle A TV show which I was quite surprised to hear about was Elle. This show is going to feature a young Elle Woods in high school before her legally blonde lawyer days. Lexi Minetree has been chosen for the role, and that’s not all — Reese Witherspoon selected the actress herself! While I have no idea what the plot of this show is going to be like, I trust that Witherspoon has chosen the right gal to carry on her legacy. And because of that, I can’t wait until this show is released! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 3 And finally…one sequel which I have been hoping for FOREVER is Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 3. It’s been in talks for years and I love seeing how the actresses are all still friends. I’ve also read the book that the third movie will be based on and everything about it makes sense for where the actresses are in their lives right now. The actresses have said the same and with all of these sequels happening, I really hope that this one will be announced next. Please cross your fingers with me!

I hope that this list of upcoming movies has you just as excited as I am! It’ll be a nice break from all the serious and sad movies that have been released lately. I’m ready to get back to the happy times of watching movies, and I hope that they do the same for you!