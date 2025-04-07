University Wasn’t What I Expected—It Was So Much More

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many students come to University with a romanticized image of it taken from movies, TV, and books that pushed the narrative that these are the best four years of their life. However, the reality of the University experience is far more nuanced.

I feel a sense of apathy when I hear someone say, “University is the best four years of your life.” Maybe it’s because this overlooks the challenges—the burnout, the sleepless nights, and the eye strain that hardly feel like the “peak of my life”. However, I do agree that university is undeniably one of the most transformative experiences.

Much of our lives are spent in the comfort of the familiar. But when we become too accustomed to it, growth stagnates. True self-improvement happens when we face challenges and step into the unknown—moments that force us to take charge of our personal growth. I often found myself in situations where I was afraid or wishing I could avoid them altogether. Yet, those very experiences taught me the most about myself. By stepping outside my comfort zone, I discovered what interests me, identified what wasn’t for me, and, most importantly, gained self-confidence. Confronting the things that scare us proves to ourselves that we’re capable of more than we think. As a result, when we step out into the world after graduation, we’re better equipped to face the obstacles and new experiences that lie ahead with resilience and confidence.

“Comfort zone has the most comfortable bed in life where dreams become alive in your mind but never become a reality because you never get up from bed to make it happen.” Oscar Bimpong

In addition to discovering new things about yourself, you also strengthen your core values. Leaving home and going to university is many people’s first experience of true independence. It’s scary, exciting, and comes with many moments of doubt, peer pressure, and questionable decisions. In these moments, the experiences and mistakes you encounter can serve as a powerful reminder of the values you stand by. When faced with difficult choices or situations that challenge your morals, you may find yourself returning to those core beliefs as a compass for navigating through the uncertainty.

Sometimes, it’s through the missteps—the wrong decisions, the moments of hesitation—that you learn the most about what truly matters to you. These mistakes don’t just shape your journey; they reaffirm the principles that guide you, pushing you to grow stronger in your convictions. Whether it’s standing up for what you believe in, choosing integrity over convenience, or setting boundaries with the people close to you, these experiences solidify the values that will continue to define you as you move forward in life.

Through group projects, leadership opportunities, internships, and relationships, our four years in university provide a prime opportunity to show the world—and more importantly ourselves—who we are, what we stand for, and how we can bring value to any community we are a part of.

One of the most significant aspects of this journey is the friendships we form along the way. The people we meet and connect with play a pivotal role in shaping who we become. They challenge us, support us, and often hold up a mirror that reflects our strengths and weaknesses. Although it was not easy to find friends coming into university, once I found a group of people who shared similar values and interests, it became clear how essential these connections were to my personal growth. The friendships I formed weren’t just about having a group to hang out with—they became a safe space where I could be vulnerable, share my struggles, and celebrate successes. These friends helped me realize that, just as I was growing, they were too, and we were all learning from each other along the way. The relationships we build in university are not just about the memories made—they help define the person we are becoming as we learn to navigate the complexities of life, together.

University is full of moments where things don’t go as planned, whether it’s a project that doesn’t turn out the way you envisioned, a test you didn’t ace, or an opportunity that slips through your fingers. At first, these setbacks can feel like “the end of the world”, but they also serve as crucial lessons in building resilience. It was through these moments of failure that I learned I was capable of much more than I realized.

With the support of my friends, family, and my own perseverance, I began to see failure not as something to fear, but as a fundamental part of life. Each time I stumbled, I learned how to pick myself up, reflect, and keep pushing forward. I realized that success isn’t always about getting things perfect on the first try—it’s about the ability to keep going, even when things get tough. By learning to fail and get back up, I gained confidence in my own abilities. I began to understand that challenges weren’t obstacles, but opportunities to prove to myself what I was capable of achieving. In the end, it was these experiences that shaped my belief that with the right mindset and persistence, I could overcome anything and achieve the things I once thought were out of reach.

With this being my last HerCampus article, I want to leave you with one piece of advice that truly encapsulates what I’ve learned throughout my undergraduate journey.

Your worth is not defined by your potential, your grades, or your success after university. When you strip away the titles, achievements, and expectations, what remains is simply you—and that is enough. If you find yourself feeling lost once those external measures are gone, take it as an opportunity to rediscover who you are. Chase experiences, embrace growth, and most importantly, remind yourself that your value has never been tied to anything but your own existence.