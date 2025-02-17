Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
HBO
Career > Her20s

The Summer of My Impending Adulthood

Mannat Mehra
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

Every summer feels like it should be the summer. The one where everything finally clicks into place, where I wake up as the effortlessly put-together chic girl who knows exactly what she’s doing with her life. The kind of girl who orders the nice cocktail without debating if it’s worth the extra $5, who pays her credit card bill without feeling like she’s being personally attacked and who doesn’t spiral into an existential crisis every time she opens LinkedIn.

Unfortunately, I am not that kind of girl.

Apps upclose on a phone
Pixabay / Pexels

Growing up, I watched my parents work incredibly hard, and that work ethic naturally transferred to me—osmosis, maybe? No, seriously. Ten-year-old me, obsessed with the idea of being a grown-up (I literally have never been chill), thought that’s just how life worked. You keep busy. You push forward. You get things done. And while I love throwing myself into work I actually care about, it’s also meant I’ve met burnout more times than I’d like to admit.

When I arrived at university, I had zero clue about what I wanted to do. And while I still feel like my brain is a browser with 37 tabs open, I finally feel like I have some direction. With that, I’ve also gained the horrifying realization that adulthood is coming for me whether I’m ready for it or not: and this year, the internship search has felt less like an exciting career adventure and more like a stress-inducing game show, with the grand prize being employment and the consolation prize being financial instability.

\
Photo by Kristin Hardwick from StockSnap

I’ve had more coffee chats than I can count, and one thing is clear: a traditional 9-to-5 isn’t my dream. At least, not long-term. I want flexibility and creativity; a job that doesn’t make me feel like I’m selling my soul for health benefits. But also… I like money. And stability. And not having to live with the fear that AI will make my career obsolete before I get my first big girl paycheck. So I overthink. And then I overthink some more. Suddenly, it’s 2 am and I’m lying in my bed debating whether I actually have any professional ambition or not. Unemployed philosopher, maybe?

At the same time, I’m in my twenties. I don’t want to spend all my time obsessing over productivity and LinkedIn optimization. I like being lost in my 20s. I want to travel and create art and live (is there a sustainable way to make money off that?) but every time I try to embrace it, I feel guilty—like I’m falling behind in some invisible race where everyone else has life figured out and I’m just running to keep up.

woman counting money near notebook on desk
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

So how do I stay present while constantly chasing the next thing? What’s the perfect ratio of being a hungry shark but also taking it easy and enjoying the moment? How do I know if it’s all going to work out? 

Asking for a friend.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to your choices. To no one’s surprise, I am terrified of making the wrong ones. Willa, my lovely editor, pointed out that even though I may feel singular in this feeling there are many people out there who are in the same boat as me. That is simultaneously comforting and unsettling at the same time. I don’t know, maybe I should just run away to a little island in Spain. Surf. Eat good food. Pretend the rest of the world doesn’t exist. 

summer beach umbrella
Photo by Luke Dean-Weymark from Unsplash

I’m so close to doing it. Sooooo close.

Mannat Mehra

Queen's U '26

Mannat is a third-year Applied Economics major at Queen's University. She's a professional overthinker and sworn enemy of early mornings. In her free time, you'll find her daydreaming about the short film she's "definitely making soon", baking and writing. Always writing.