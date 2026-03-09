The Many Women Behind Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every March, Women’s History Month offers a moment to reflect on the women who have helped shape the world we live in today. For many people, including myself, it is both a celebration and a reminder. It celebrates the progress that has been made by women who pushed boundaries, challenged expectations, and demanded change. At the same time, it reminds us that the work toward gender equality is still ongoing. This month, I find myself trying to look beyond the quotes and posts online and think more deeply about the stories behind them and the impact those women have had on our lives.

When I think back to what I learned growing up, I realize that many of my history classes centered around the same types of figures. We learned a lot about presidents, generals, and well-known inventors. Women were present, but often not with the same level of depth. Many of their contributions were briefly mentioned rather than fully explored. Looking back now, it is clear that women have always been part of major historical moments, even if their roles were not always highlighted in the way they should have been.

As a girlie in STEM, one example that always stood out to me was the history of how the structure of DNA was discovered. Most people remember the iconic duo Watson and Crick. They aren’t totally at fault as countless textbooks and articles have identified them as the masterminds behind the double-helix model of DNA. What is discussed less often is the work of Rosalind Franklin and her X-ray images of DNA. Her work provided key evidence that helped scientists understand its structure. Without her research, the discovery may have taken much longer. For many, many years, her contributions did not receive the recognition they deserved. Only now, do we see this narrative receive the attention it warrants. And this is not an exception to the field of science and research.

Learning stories like Franklin’s highlights how easily important work can be overlooked when history is told through a limited lens. This is part of what makes Women’s History Month so important. It creates space to revisit these stories and give proper recognition to the women whose contributions shaped science, politics, culture, and social movements. It encourages us to question the way history has traditionally been presented and to think about whose voices may have been left out.

Another reason this month is meaningful is because it highlights how wide and diverse women’s experiences truly are. Women’s history includes activists who fought for voting rights, all the waves of pushing back – taking two steps forward and one step back. It includes all the athletes who broke barriers in sports and whom little girls can now can look up to and believe they can reach the same stage. It includes artists who reshaped culture, adding bits and pieces of womanhood and their unique lives. And it most definitely includes every day women who challenged expectations within their communities. When we recognize this diversity, it becomes clear that progress has never come from one single person. The changes we see today are the result of many people pushing for change over time, and this will be behind the force that continues the progress.

At the same time, reflecting on women’s history also means recognizing that many stories are still missing from the mainstream narratives we hear most often. Women of color, Indigenous women, LGBTQ+ women and women from marginalized communities have played huge roles in social change, yet their contributions are still not always talked about in the same way.

On that note, I remember watching a documentary that showed a photograph from one of the early waves of feminism in North America. The image showed a group of women marching together for women’s rights. What stood out to me immediately was that every woman in the photo was white. It made me stop and think about who was being represented in those early movements and who might have been left out. That moment really stuck with me. It reminded me that while the early feminist movement made important progress, it did not always reflect the experiences of all women. Many women of color were fighting not only for gender equality but also against racism at the same time. Their struggles were often more complex, and their voices were not always centered in the mainstream feminist movement. And it’s not totally resolved today either.

Reflecting on these gaps in history can also be a call to action for us. Women’s History Month should not only be about looking back but also about paying attention to whose stories we choose to learn, share, and amplify moving forward. In a way, learning and observing from the past, we can help craft a better future. Taking the time to read about women whose names are not always in textbooks, supporting creators and scholars who highlight overlooked histories, or simply having conversations about these topics with friends and classmates can all make a difference.

It can also start in small ways. Asking questions in class, seeking out books or documentaries that highlight diverse perspectives, or sharing stories that challenge the traditional narratives we often hear are all ways to keep these conversations going. The more we actively engage with these stories, the more we help ensure that women’s contributions are recognized and remembered!

Finally, thinking about these gaps in history also makes me look a little closer to home. The professors who encourage us to speak up in class, the mentors who remind us that we belong in spaces that were not always built for us, the friends who support each other through challenges, and the family members who have quietly pushed boundaries in their own ways. Sometimes those influences do not end up in textbooks or documentaries, but they shape our understanding of what is possible just as much. In many ways, those everyday examples remind us that the story of women’s history is still being written.

Have a Happy International Women’s Month!