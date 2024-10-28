The Importance Of A Mindful Morning Routine 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favourite times of the day is the morning and I find it essential to start my day off right. Taking time for myself before taking on the day is imperative for me to keep balance in my life, and I love having a calm, slow morning before I have to rush around and get all my daily tasks accomplished. It’s my own version of the calm before the storm, having a mindful morning provides a nice prelude to the typical busyness of the rest of my day. As someone who isn’t really a morning person, being able to romanticize my mornings in this way and make them enjoyable has been the key for me to want to get out of bed when I’d much rather snooze my alarm again.

My morning routine in its entirety is about two hours, enough time to allow me to fully wake up and feel like I’ve had sufficient time to myself. I tend to stall getting out of bed after waking up and instead lay in my bed, often on my phone, for about thirty minutes. Even though you’re not technically supposed to start off your day with a screen, this helps me slowly feel more alert, while letting me stay comfy under my blankets. I try to respond to any notifications I might have, sometimes reading a long-form article or looking at some form of social media. Usually, I’ll respond to emails or consult my to-do list for the day, so that I feel at least a little productive before I get up.

After I have my phone-in-bed time, it’s time to get up and pour myself a cup of coffee. My current favourite coffee is the STōK Unsweetened Cold Brew, with a splash of oat milk. The importance of having a coffee or other beverage in the morning, that you enjoy and that gives you energy cannot be understated. Once I have my coffee, I migrate to the living room and hang out with my roommates. This social time is a highlight of my day and being able to spend some time with everyone, when I often don’t see them during the day, is always fun. During this time, I’ll also make breakfast to have alongside my coffee, usually a bagel or toast, or sometimes yogurt with fruit and granola. After I’ve finished eating, I wash my face, brush my teeth, and get dressed.

Throughout this morning routine, even though I do spend some time on my phone, I’m able to put aside two hours for myself. I can move slowly, take my time, and truly savor my coffee and breakfast before I have to get ready. This way of slowing down and being present in the moment helps give me peace before my day becomes more strenuous and chaotic. As a university student who leads a busy life, the moments of peace and relaxation are few and far between, and it’s often necessary to create them for yourself. Creating a routine that allows me to achieve those kinds of moments not only provides some much-needed balance for my life, but makes me want to experience my mornings. Overall, a mindful morning routine is just so important to give yourself some peace, and it allows you to truly check in with yourself and prepare for the day to come.