Experiencing melancholic emotions is a part of the human experience and as humans we continually strive to understand why we feel the way we do. Many individuals are drawn to sad films because they do not glamorize difficult experiences but instead reveal the raw truths of what it means to be alive. These films play a crucial role in validating our emotions, allowing us to see ourselves in the characters on screen. Ultimately, they create space for conversations that often remain dormant in society. As multifaceted humans, we possess a profound depth that transcends surface level experiences.

This article will highlight three films: Normal People, I Saw the TV Glow and Aftersun, which not only offer comfort, but offer courage to viewers to recognize their humanity.

NORMAL PEOPLE

“Normal People”, adapted from Sally Rooney’s acclaimed novel, beautifully captures the complexities of love and self-discovery through the lives of its two central characters, Marianne and Connell. The series deeply resonates with individuals and allows for them to reflect on their own experiences as its raw portrayal of mental health issues makes it both compelling and relatable for the general public. The characters find comfort in each other and speak deeply of their mental health, providing great depth for viewership to follow. The gentle, melancholic dialogue of the show invites us to mirror our struggles and feel a deep connection that can’t be explained. Normal People is not just a story; it’s an exploration of what it means to be a human and how to connect with others in a world filled with uncertainty.

“There are people who don’t have to pretend to be anything other than themselves. And I feel like I’m… walking around trying on a hundred different versions of myself”

I SAW THE TV GLOW

“I Saw the TV Glow “ is an A24 movie that tells the story of Owen and his friend Maddy, who escape weekly into their basement to watch a show called “The Pink Opaque.” This show becomes a portal that offers Owen a sense of freedom, allowing him to momentarily escape from the suffocating reality of his life as a transgender individual. Right away, this calls to the closeted individuals who feel they have to hide to be who they are. The film serves as a powerful trans narrative, highlighting Owen’s struggle to embrace his true self while grappling with his feelings of despair. In society, characters can be a dream of who we wish we were – free and comfortable in our own skin. The film illustrates the devastating reality many trans individuals face when they cannot express their true identities. A particularly striking scene depicts Owen jumping into the TV, reaching for a happiness that feels just out of reach – only to be pulled back by his father. This film will become an instant classic in queer cinema, becoming a voice for the trans people in the world.

“Time wasn’t right, it was moving too fast. I was 19, and then I was 20, and then I was 21. Like chapters skipped over in a DVD. I told myself, this isn’t normal, this isn’t normal. This isn’t how life’s supposed to feel”

AFTERSUN

“Aftersun” centers around Sophie, a child of divorce, who reflects on a vacation with her father Calum, who struggles with mental illness. Now as an adult, Sophie revisits old videotapes, gaining insight into her father’s hidden battles with mental health. This film explores themes of depression and grief in fatherhood, capturing Calum’s efforts to create a joyful childhood for Sophie despite his personal struggles. It’s a haunting masterpiece that resonates deeply with viewers, reminding us that our memories shape who we are, and they are a gift to look back on even if revisiting them can be painful. Children that are grieving their parents would find comfort in the delicate dialogue these two share while they are on vacation.

“I think it’s nice that we share the same sky. I think the fact that we can both see the sun, so even though we’re not actually in the same place and we’re not actually together, we kind of are in a way, you know?”

Sad films capture the depth of the human experience in a way that other genres often don’t because they capture the essence of humanity. In the past, films have rarely addressed deep sadness and the depth of illness people go through. Today, we are witnessing a renaissance of films that explore the complexities of life, offering viewers a chance to connect with characters who mirror their own struggles. People are eager for films that reflect real experiences and filmmakers are making a shift toward these meaningful narratives.