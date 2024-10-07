The Best Going-Out Perfumes According To My Friends 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I’m getting ready for a night out, one of the most important final touches is a couple spritzes of perfume. Smelling good can often go hand-in-hand with feeling confident and confidence is a necessary ingredient for a fun night out. If you’re looking to try something new, or switch things up, look no further! I asked some of my friends for their favourite going-out perfumes, and similar to an article I wrote last year about lip products, I’ve compiled them into a list based on their characteristics. These perfumes are tried-and-true and this curation has something for everyone.

If you’re looking for a classic, sexy perfume with a bit of spice, try YSL’s Black Opium. While this one is fairly common, there’s a good reason for that. With notes of black coffee, white flowers and vanilla, Black Opium is a warm, slightly spicy, sweet perfume. It’s recognizable, yes, but it really does smell like the epitome of a great girls’ night out.

Of the different categories of perfume, most of my friends’ recommendations were for sweet, edible-smelling perfumes. One (slightly) more affordable option is Eilish by Billie Eilish, a gourmand perfume with notes of vanilla, soft spices and cocoa. This perfume is great for the vanilla lovers with a warm, slightly musky vanilla scent.

Two sweet, yet affordable, perfume options that my friends love are the Sol de Janeiro perfume sprays in Cheirosa 71 and Cheirosa 62. Cheirosa 71 is a decadent fragrance with notes of caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia nut, and tonka bean. Warm, deliciously sweet and under $100 — you can’t go wrong! Cheirosa 62 is similar in its sweetness, but it leans more toward a caramel scent; its notes being salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla. Both fragrance mists can be worn on their own, or layered with other perfumes, for all-night-long staying power.

The final gourmand perfume recommendation from one of my friends is KAYALI’s VANILLA | 28. Another vanilla forward perfume, VANILLA | 28 has notes of vanilla orchids, tonka, musk, amber, patchouli and brown sugar. A more mature perfume than some of the other gourmands, VANILLA | 28 is perfect for those looking for an elevated, muskier vanilla fragrance.

If you’re looking for something fresh and clean-smelling that you can even wear in the daytime, give Amazing Grace by Philosophy a try. With notes of bergamot, lily of the valley and musk, Amazing Grace is an elegant, light perfume that works well for any occasion. If you like smelling great without smelling too much like you’re wearing perfume, Amazing Grace could be the perfect scent for you.

Two of my friends offered up some fruity, floral options for those looking for something sweet, but without those vanilla or caramel notes. One great option is Burberry Her, a berry-forward floral perfume. Its main notes are dark berries, jasmine, musk and amber; the sweetness of the berry notes beautifully blended with the jasmine florals. Another option is Carolina Herrera’s Very Good Girl perfume. With notes of redcurrant, rose and vanilla, Very Good Girl is seductive and sensual. While the design of the perfume bottle doesn’t necessarily matter, this bottle is spectacular, shaped like a fiery red high heel. This fragrance is also a favourite among the male population; this recommendation was actually given to me by one of my guy friends who noted that he and his friends love smelling this scent.

For those who love florals, but not necessarily fruity florals, here are two warm and seductive floral perfumes. The first is YSL’s Libre, a strong floral perfume with notes of lavender, orange blossom and musk accord. It’s a sweet perfume, yet remains sexy and bold, making it perfect for a night out. The second floral fragrance is the priciest on this list, yet it lasts all night long (and even into the next morning). Tom Ford’s Black Orchid contains notes of black orchid, black truffle and patchouli creating an elegant and sophisticated fragrance. This perfume leans more mature than some of the others on this list, but I personally love how unique and distinctive it is.

If you’re interested in trying out a new perfume to elevate your going-out experience, try one of these! While I can’t guarantee that they’ll change your life or make someone at the bar fall in love with you, I can say that they’re all used regularly by my friends when they go out — and they all smell amazing! So, the next time you find yourself in a Sephora, grab a few test strips and get to spraying. You just might find your new favourite going-out perfume to make your night even more memorable.