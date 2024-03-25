The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University is filled with long, studious days, and it can become easy to find ourselves only existing within the confines of our campus and student houses. That being said, one of my favourite forms of leisure on the rare off days that I have is window shopping.​ There’s nothing that refreshes me quite like grabbing a friend and walking through busy streets filled with beautiful boutique displays. I always find myself feeling inspired and overall less stressed afterwards — plus it’s an excellent way to get some steps in and time outdoors!

Still not convinced? Here are my top reasons for why window shopping should become your next hobby:

Inspiration: Window shopping is an excellent source of inspiration. Whenever I walk downtown past carefully curated window displays from local boutiques, I instantly feel inspired. I find it similar to walking through an art gallery in many ways, except each window store is the art piece itself.

Relaxation: I find walking to be one of my favourite forms of exercise, so why not make your next stroll through the city a scenic one? Given how close the Queen’s campus is to Kingston’s downtown area, I’ll even find myself wandering around stores between classes to clear my mind — it helps me remain present and mindful that there’s always beauty surrounding me, I just have to look for it.

Budget-Friendly: A non-negotiable when it comes to any hobbies for a university student is a low price, and luckily window shopping itself is completely free! Although, fair warning, it can be tempting to spend money at times. On days when I’m not overly confident in my self-control, I’ll try to refrain from actually entering any of the stores. But if you’re like me and need that shopping fix without breaking the bank — you might find window shopping to be an excellent substitute to the real thing.

Trend Awareness: As a business student who is passionate about fashion and retail, I find window shopping can actually be an excellent way to stay up to date on current trends. I always pick up on something new that helps me stay “in the know” with trends, especially when I’m spending much of my time focusing on my studies. This can be useful if you work in a create field, or simply enjoy exploring new fashion trends.

Social Activity: One of my favourite weekend activities when I need some relief from university is to grab a friend, get some coffee, and go window shopping together. It’s a fun way to discuss trends, share opinions, and enjoy each other’s company while browsing. It also makes for a perfect opportunity to catch up with one another in a low-key setting, while getting some time outdoors.

Overall, window shopping can be an enjoyable and low-pressure way to spend your time, offering a range of benefits beyond just making purchases. Next time you need a little break or are searching for some inspiration, try exploring your downtown and take in the beautiful displays your local stores have to offer.