Stirred with Love: Cocktail Ideas for Any Valentine’s/Galentine’s Party

It’s officially February and you know what that means: Valentine’s Day is coming up! This love-filled holiday is the perfect excuse to try out some fun cocktails, whether you’re enjoying them with your loved one or hosting a Galentine’s party. These cocktails are fruity and light, with just the right balance of sweetness to make your celebration this year extra special. Read more for some exciting Valentine’s-inspired cocktail recipes, and how to make them!
Pink Lady
Ingredients (one serving):
- 1 ½ oz. London Dry gin
- ½ oz. applejack
- ¾ oz. lemon juice
- ¼ oz. grenadine
- 1 egg white
- Brandied cherry (for garnish)
Steps:
- Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake until combined.
- Add ice and shake again until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
- Garnish with brandied cherry (optional).
Recipe from: https://www.liquor.com/pink-lady-cocktail-recipe-5217012
Strawberry Margarita
Ingredients (one serving):
- Frozen strawberries
- Tequila (Blanco or Reposado)
- Cointreau or Triple Sec
- Lime juice
- Agave syrup or simple syrup
- Ice
Steps:
- Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until fully combined.
Recipe from: https://www.acouplecooks.com/strawberry-margarita/
Raspberry Sorbet Pink Champagne Float
Ingredients (one serving):
- Raspberry sorbet
- Pink champagne
- Fresh raspberries (for garnish)
Steps:
- Place 1-2 scoops of raspberry sorbet in each glass
- Pour champagne directly over the sorbet
- Top with fresh raspberries.
Recipe from: https://www.thecookierookie.com/raspberry-pink-champagne-floats/
Sparkling Frosé
Ingredients (one serving):
- ½ bottle Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade
- 8 rosé ice cubes
- 1 oz. lemon juice
- Mint (for garnish)
Steps:
- Pour rosé into an ice cube tray and place it in the freezer until frozen.
- Combine the rosé ice cubes, Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade and lemon juice into blender and blend until smooth.
- Garnish with mint sprig.
Recipe from: https://www.hgtv.com/lifestyle/entertaining/galentines-day-cocktails-pictures
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Martini
Ingredients (one serving):
Cocktail
- 1 ½ oz. strawberry vodka
- 1 ½ oz. chocolate vodka
- 3 oz. strawberry puree
- 1 ½ oz. half and half cream (or milk)
- 1 cup crushed ice
- Red sugar sprinkles, chocolate syrup, and chocolate covered strawberry (for garnish)
Strawberry puree
- 1 cup fresh/frozen strawberries
- 1 tbsp. water
- 1 tbsp. sugar
Steps:
- Create strawberry puree by adding strawberries, sugar and water into a blender and blend until smooth.
- Prepare martini glass by dipping the rim in chocolate syrup and sugar sprinkles
- Swirl chocolate syrup in the martini glass.
- Add strawberry vodka, chocolate vodka, strawberry puree, half and half cream, and ice to shaker; shake until combined and chilled.
- Pour into glass and garnish with chocolate-covered strawberry.
Recipe from: https://www.3yummytummies.com/chocolate-covered-strawberry-martini/
Colletti Royale
Ingredients (one serving):
- 1 ½ oz. Reposado tequila
- ½ oz. Cointreau
- ½ oz. Germain
- ½ oz. blood orange juice
- ½ oz. lime juice
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- 3 oz. rosé
- Ice
- Blood orange wheel (for garnish)
Steps:
- Combine the tequila, Cointreau, St-Germain, blood orange juice, lime juice and bitters into a shake with ice and shake until well-chilled.
- Strain into wine glass filled with ice.
- Top with rosé.
- Garnish with a blood orange wheel.
Recipe from: https://www.liquor.com/recipes/colletti-royale/
Cosmopolitan
Ingredients (one serving):
- 2 oz. vodka
- 1 oz. Cointreau
- 1 oz. cranberry juice
- 1 oz. lime juice
- Ice
- Orange twist (for garnish)
Steps:
- Combine vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice and ice into shaker. Shake until chilled.
- Strain into chilled cocktail glass.
- Garnish with orange twist.
Recipe from: https://www.loveandlemons.com/cosmopolitan-cocktail/
Cherry Lime Dirty Shirley
Ingredients (one serving):
- ½ oz. grenadine
- ¼ oz. Chambord (raspberry liqueur)
- ½ oz. vodka
- Lemon-lime soda water
- Maraschino cherries & raspberries (for garnish)
Steps:
- Combine grenadine, lime juice, Chambord, vodka and ice. Shake well until combined.
- Pour into glass
- Top with lemon-lime soda water, maraschino cherries and raspberries.
Recipe from: https://theinspiredhome.com/articles/galentines-cocktail-cherry-lime-dirty-shirleys/
Passion Fruit Mule
Ingredients (one serving):
- 1 ½ oz. vodka
- 1 ½ oz. passion fruit liqueur
- 1 passion fruit pulp
- 5 oz. ginger beer
- Lime wedge (for garnish)
Steps:
- Pour vodka, passion fruit liqueur, and passion fruit pulp into a tumbler or copper cup; mix to combine.
- Add ice to cup until ¾ full, then top with ginger beer and gently stir.
- Garnish with lime wedge.
Recipe from: https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/passion-fruit-mule
If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day this year (with a SO or with friends), I hope you decide to try these out. I mean, how often are you going to make a chocolate-covered strawberry martini? I know I’ll be testing out a few of these recipes with my housemates before reading week, and I can’t wait to turn our kitchen into a mini cocktail bar! And if you do decide to indulge in these liquid treats, don’t be surprised if you become the designated bartender going forward.
Happy sipping!