Stirred with Love: Cocktail Ideas for Any Valentine’s/Galentine’s Party

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

It’s officially February and you know what that means: Valentine’s Day is coming up! This love-filled holiday is the perfect excuse to try out some fun cocktails, whether you’re enjoying them with your loved one or hosting a Galentine’s party. These cocktails are fruity and light, with just the right balance of sweetness to make your celebration this year extra special. Read more for some exciting Valentine’s-inspired cocktail recipes, and how to make them!

Pink Lady

Ingredients (one serving):

1 ½ oz. London Dry gin

½ oz. applejack

¾ oz. lemon juice

¼ oz. grenadine

1 egg white

Brandied cherry (for garnish)

Steps:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake until combined. Add ice and shake again until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with brandied cherry (optional).

Recipe from: https://www.liquor.com/pink-lady-cocktail-recipe-5217012

Strawberry Margarita

Ingredients (one serving):

Frozen strawberries

Tequila (Blanco or Reposado)

Cointreau or Triple Sec

Lime juice

Agave syrup or simple syrup

Ice

Steps:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until fully combined.

Recipe from: https://www.acouplecooks.com/strawberry-margarita/

Raspberry Sorbet Pink Champagne Float

Ingredients (one serving):

Raspberry sorbet

Pink champagne

Fresh raspberries (for garnish)

Steps:

Place 1-2 scoops of raspberry sorbet in each glass Pour champagne directly over the sorbet Top with fresh raspberries.

Recipe from: https://www.thecookierookie.com/raspberry-pink-champagne-floats/

Sparkling Frosé

Ingredients (one serving):

½ bottle Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade

8 rosé ice cubes

1 oz. lemon juice

Mint (for garnish)

Steps:

Pour rosé into an ice cube tray and place it in the freezer until frozen. Combine the rosé ice cubes, Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade and lemon juice into blender and blend until smooth. Garnish with mint sprig.

Recipe from: https://www.hgtv.com/lifestyle/entertaining/galentines-day-cocktails-pictures

Photo courtesy of Food Network Kitchen

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Martini

Ingredients (one serving):

Cocktail

1 ½ oz. strawberry vodka

1 ½ oz. chocolate vodka

3 oz. strawberry puree

1 ½ oz. half and half cream (or milk)

1 cup crushed ice

Red sugar sprinkles, chocolate syrup, and chocolate covered strawberry (for garnish)

Strawberry puree

1 cup fresh/frozen strawberries

1 tbsp. water

1 tbsp. sugar

Steps:

Create strawberry puree by adding strawberries, sugar and water into a blender and blend until smooth. Prepare martini glass by dipping the rim in chocolate syrup and sugar sprinkles Swirl chocolate syrup in the martini glass. Add strawberry vodka, chocolate vodka, strawberry puree, half and half cream, and ice to shaker; shake until combined and chilled. Pour into glass and garnish with chocolate-covered strawberry.

Recipe from: https://www.3yummytummies.com/chocolate-covered-strawberry-martini/

Colletti Royale

Ingredients (one serving):

1 ½ oz. Reposado tequila

½ oz. Cointreau

½ oz. Germain

½ oz. blood orange juice

½ oz. lime juice

2 dashes orange bitters

3 oz. rosé

Ice

Blood orange wheel (for garnish)

Steps:

Combine the tequila, Cointreau, St-Germain, blood orange juice, lime juice and bitters into a shake with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into wine glass filled with ice. Top with rosé. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.

Recipe from: https://www.liquor.com/recipes/colletti-royale/

Krista Stucchio

Cosmopolitan

Ingredients (one serving):

2 oz. vodka

1 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. cranberry juice

1 oz. lime juice

Ice

Orange twist (for garnish)

Steps:

Combine vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice and ice into shaker. Shake until chilled. Strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with orange twist.

Recipe from: https://www.loveandlemons.com/cosmopolitan-cocktail/

Cherry Lime Dirty Shirley

Ingredients (one serving):

½ oz. grenadine

¼ oz. Chambord (raspberry liqueur)

½ oz. vodka

Lemon-lime soda water

Maraschino cherries & raspberries (for garnish)

Steps:

Combine grenadine, lime juice, Chambord, vodka and ice. Shake well until combined. Pour into glass Top with lemon-lime soda water, maraschino cherries and raspberries.

Recipe from: https://theinspiredhome.com/articles/galentines-cocktail-cherry-lime-dirty-shirleys/

Passion Fruit Mule

Ingredients (one serving):

1 ½ oz. vodka

1 ½ oz. passion fruit liqueur

1 passion fruit pulp

5 oz. ginger beer

Lime wedge (for garnish)

Steps:

Pour vodka, passion fruit liqueur, and passion fruit pulp into a tumbler or copper cup; mix to combine. Add ice to cup until ¾ full, then top with ginger beer and gently stir. Garnish with lime wedge.

Recipe from: https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/passion-fruit-mule

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day this year (with a SO or with friends), I hope you decide to try these out. I mean, how often are you going to make a chocolate-covered strawberry martini? I know I’ll be testing out a few of these recipes with my housemates before reading week, and I can’t wait to turn our kitchen into a mini cocktail bar! And if you do decide to indulge in these liquid treats, don’t be surprised if you become the designated bartender going forward.