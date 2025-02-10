The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Three weeks ago today, I flew from Toronto to Glasgow, bearing only my overweight suitcase and a large backpack. I had never been to Scotland before, and yet here I was, ready to spend the next five months here on exchange. I had experienced an abundance of mixed emotions before coming here, a confusing mixture of overwhelming dread and excitement. On one hand, I hated the thought of leaving all my friends and family behind, and on the other, I was excited to make new friends and travel to all the places I’d always wanted to see. I had had such a great fall semester at Queen’s, becoming closer with my roommates and starting to date someone very special, which made it especially difficult for me to leave my life behind and start afresh.

Having said that, even with all the homesickness, heartache, and crippling FOMO I’ve dealt with thus far, my time in Glasgow has been nothing short of rewarding. I’ve been fortunate enough to meet other exchange students from Canada and the United States, and I’ve formed some meaningful friendships already. Exploring the city with my new friends, getting to know each other, and spending lots of quality time together has been so much fun and I’m so grateful to be surrounded by such great people. Some days I wake up in my (tiny) dorm room, incredulous that I’m actually here, and other days I wake up and feel so at home. It’s a weird feeling, moving across an ocean by yourself and trying to adapt, one that only those who’ve done it will truly understand.

I simultaneously feel like I’ve lived here for months, and as though I’ve just gotten here. I’ve learned so much since getting here; like learning to be more flexible, saying yes to as many experiences as possible, and going into every experience with no expectations. My favourite memories so far have been unexpected situations, laughs with friends, and moments of pure exploration. I’ve been lucky enough to experience most of Glasgow, Edinburgh, and the Highlands, and the people I’ve travelled with have really made my experiences truly memorable.

Study abroad is expensive, often stressful, and overwhelming, but it really does force you to step out of your comfort zone and grow as a person. It’s been a journey of learning more about myself, and experiencing so many new and awesome things along the way. Even though it’s only been three weeks, I’m excited to see what happens and for all the places I’m going to visit. As many of my friends have reminded me, you’re only young and in Europe once! (even though Scotland is technically in the UK).

I’m especially looking forward to compare how my thoughts on studying abroad will have evolved after I return home, and how I’ll take what I’ve learned and experienced here back home with me. For now, though, I’m excited to travel to the next country and make some new memories! Beannachd leat!