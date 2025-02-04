The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Red phone booths. Double-decker buses. One very big and famous clock tower. If there’s one thing I can say about London, it’s that it is the most magical city in the world. And truthfully, no piece of media quite captures this feeling like 1999’s Notting Hill.

As someone who has watched this movie three times in the past three weeks, I truly think it is perfect, with equal parts charm, humour, and the beauty of my favourite city. Let’s dive into what makes it so great by using titles from the movie’s incredible soundtrack:

Gimme Some Lovin’!

It all begins with William Thacker (played by Hugh Grant), an awkward but endearing owner of a quaint travel bookshop in Notting Hill. William’s life is about as average as it gets: he’s divorced, lives with the weirdest roommate known to mankind, and prefers to lay low in his small flat in Notting Hill — until one fateful day when a Hollywood movie star walks into his shop.

Enter Anna Scott (played by Julia Roberts… EEEEEEK!!), the world-famous actress who is the picture of glamour and elegance. She’s visiting London for a press tour, and when she steps into William’s bookshop, it’s the beginning of a romance that feels both totally impossible yet strangely perfect. Neither of them realizes just how much their lives are about to entangle.

This first encounter is pure rom-com magic — awkward, charming, and full of the kind of nervous energy you can’t help but love. Who could forget William’s rambling yet genuine greeting or Anna’s aloof but witty smile? It’s a perfect setup for the perfect rom-com.

The meet-cute: from the heart (or maybe from the orange juice?)

The next scene is one of the most iconic: William bumps into Anna again (this time on the street) and ends up accidentally spilling orange juice all over her. In any other movie, this would be a cliché. In Notting Hill, though, it’s sweet and funny — and it marks the start of an unexpected friendship.

Over the next few days, we see their relationship develop through awkward moments and earnest attempts at connection. Anna, despite being a global star, shows genuine interest in William, while William navigates his insecurities about bridging the big divide between Anna’s fame and his day-to-day life. And while their chemistry is undeniable, it’s clear that neither of them is sure how to be with each other without letting outside pressures — like tabloids and weird roommates — get the best of them.

You say it best when you say nothing at all

When Anna invites William to her hotel room after the most perfectly unexpected first date ever. It feels so natural — no over-the-top gestures, just two people who can’t help but be drawn to each other. But like any great romantic comedy, this is where the first major conflict arises. Anna’s fame doesn’t make things easy — William is thrust into the media frenzy that surrounds her, and his simple life becomes increasingly complicated. However, the scenes of Hugh Grant awkwardly stumbling his way through interviews with other famous actors despite knowing nothing about their films are some of the best in the movie!

How can you mend a broken heart?

Of course, no rom-com is complete without a bit of drama, and here it comes in the form of a misunderstanding. Anna, feeling the pressure of her fame via a recent tabloid, pulls away from William. This is a classic rom-com plot device — we know they have something special, but their worlds are so different it’s hard to figure out how they can make it work.

This is where the supporting cast really shines. From William’s quirky sister to his sweet sister-in-law, they provide both comedic relief and emotional support. It’s their advice and encouragement that ultimately help William regain the courage to go after what he wants: Anna.

the meaning of my life is she…

The movie ends on a high note, with Anna and William carving out a small slice of normalcy in the whirlwind of fame and attention. They might not have a perfect life, but they have a genuine connection. It’s a refreshing take on what love can be — real, grounded, and just a little bit magical.

And, of course, there’s the beautiful setting of Notting Hill itself, from the charming bookshop to the Portobello Road Market to the iconic blue door, which has since become one of the most popular attractions to visit in London. I was inspired by this movie to visit Notting Hill a few times during my semester abroad in England, and trust me when I say it is every bit as magical as the movie makes it out to be.

Notting Hill (both the place and the movie) will ALWAYS have my heart. So if you’re in desperate need of a genuine, sweet, beautifully thought-out rom-com that checks all the boxes, don’t miss this one!

You can find Notting Hill in Canada on Prime Video, Crave, or Apple TV+.