There is nothing I love more than a silly little romantic comedy. Rom coms will forever be my favourite movie genre and with Valentine’s day around the corner, it is the perfect time to curl up and watch some new somes. In today’s article, I wanted to give light to some less popular rom coms because while we all LOVE 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless there are so many amazing movies that deserve all of the love and attention. So, in honour of Valentine’s Day, let’s show a little bit of love to these rom coms!

The F Word (2013)

Starting off with, in my opinion, one of the most underrated rom coms, this seems like the perfect way to start this list. The F Word was filmed in Toronto which is always fun since I love to point out any recognizable landmarks. The movie follows Wallace (Daniel Radcliffe) who is very clearly in love with Chantry (Zoe Kazan) but she has a boyfriend (uh oh!) and they agree to just be friends… Nothing can go wrong and clearly will remain friends, right? Well, I guess you will need to watch this movie to see. Just to put into perspective how good I think this movie is, they make MULTIPLE excrement jokes and I still manage to give this movie 5 stars every time I watch it. It’s incredible and deserves ALL of the love.

P.S. Sometimes this movie is also called What If? I don’t know why that is and I think The F Word is a way better title.

Monte Carlo (2011)

If I’m given the opportunity to talk about Monte Carlo, I’m going to take it. This is one of my favourite movies and has been since I saw this in theatres at the ripe age of 8 years old. Grace (Selena Gomez), Meg (Leighton Meester), and Emma (Katie Cassidy) all take a trip to Paris but things don’t exactly go to plan as Grace is mistaken for Cordelia Scott, a British socialite and she and her friends are whisked away to Monte Carlo. This movie is girlhood in a film. It’s perfect, it’s aesthetically very beautiful, and honestly just silly! I can’t even express how happy this movie makes me and I need everyone in the world to watch it and feel the same joy that I do.

Bottoms (2023)

I don’t know if this is considered underrated but I fear I cannot make a list about rom coms without mentioning Bottoms (which I have seen 5 times in the last year alone). Bottoms is about PJ (Rachel Sennot) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) essentially starting a self-defense club for women with the secret ulterior motive of getting girlfriends. This movie is hilarious and so random? You really don’t know what’s going to happen next which makes it hysterical. It’s full of funny one-liners that really carry the movie. So, here’s a little gay romcom for the people!

Those are my top 3 favourite rom coms! I would consider them more underrated than your classic rom com so hopefully there is something new on this list for you to enjoy this Valentine’s day!