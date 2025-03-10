My Top 10 Favourite Albums of This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

I love listening to music, and no matter the season, I always find myself returning to these albums. They are on constant repeat, each offering something special that resonates with me. Whether it’s nostalgia, joy, heartbreak, or reflection, these albums have been my soundtrack this year.

1. Stick Season – Noah Kahan

This album is timeless. It’s not bound by seasons—I listen to it whenever I leave home for school, as it reminds me of both the happy memories I’m leaving behind and the ones I’m stepping into. It is also yearly the soundtrack to my summer. Noah Kahan understands every emotion I’ve ever had; his lyrics are poetic and deeply relatable. Every song is compositionally stunning, and no matter who you are, there’s at least one track you’ll empathize with.

2. Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Every Tyler The Creator album is incredible, but this one stands out as a complete artistic revolution for me. It’s an album filled with fun, high-energy songs you can dance to, yet it also contains moments of existential thought and self-reflection. The opening line, “Never dim your light for nobody,” sets the tone for the album’s themes of confidence, growth, and staying true to yourself.

3. Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) – Sabrina Carpenter

This was everyone’s favourite summer album, and it remains just as incredible in winter. It’s fun, girly, and perfect to sing along to. With the release of the deluxe version, featuring five new tracks, the album’s world expands even further—each song better than the last, solidifying it as a pop masterpiece.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4. Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney is one of my favourite country artists right now. I saw her in concert, and she sparkled like a Polly Pocket doll, radiating energy and charm. Am I Okay? is an anthem for anyone who has endured heartbreak while also beginning to rediscover love—both romantic and platonic. The album beautifully highlights the importance of female friendships and personal growth, making it an emotional yet fun listen.

5. Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? & Purgatory – Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers is another one of my favourite country artists, and these two albums showcase his unique take on the genre. His music feels more experimental and creative compared to traditional country, making his work stand out. Every track carries a raw authenticity that I truly admire.

6. Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

A strong contender for Album of the Year, this was the album of the summer. As expected from Billie Eilish, every track is meticulously crafted, deeply personal, and universally resonant. Each song feels like a moment of introspection, making it an album that stays with you long after the last note plays.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

7. Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

Doechii made history this year as the third Black woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys. Her work is innovative and refreshing, offering a different take on rap. She’s an incredible lyricist, but she also knows how to make her music fun and engaging. A standout track, “Denial Is a River,” features Issa Rae interviewing her about her life, setting the stage for an album that turns challenges into art.

8. Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

This album won Album of the Year for a reason. Beyoncé proves that no matter the genre, she can do anything—and she does it exceptionally well. By returning to her Texas roots, she silences critics who doubted her place in country music. With a mix of original songs and reinvented classics, Cowboy Carter challenges the history of the genre while increasing visibility for Black artists in country music.

9. Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) – Role Model

Role Model has been receiving well-deserved recognition for this album. It’s an album for everyone, but especially for the girls—people everywhere are listening and loving it. You can tell he’s letting loose and having fun, and that energy is contagious, making this a feel-good record that’s impossible to ignore.

10. Seventeen Going Under – Sam Fender

Sam Fender is an exceptional songwriter, and this album is nothing short of brilliant. His lyrics are raw, vulnerable, and emotionally charged, yet the music remains fun and anthemic. The album received universal acclaim, a testament to its impact and musical brilliance. Fender’s passion for his craft shines through every track, and as a listener, you can’t help but feel it, too.

—

These albums have been my constant companions this year, each offering something unique that keeps me coming back. Music has a way of capturing emotions, memories, and moments in time, and these records have done exactly that. No matter the season, they’ll remain on repeat.