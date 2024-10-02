Journey to the Centre of Your Comfort Zone: Spin Class & Starting an Internship

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There I was, naive confidence powering my every step, a bright smile on my face and a half-full water bottle in my hand. I cheerfully push open the SpinCo doors and introduce myself to the girl at the front desk, only half listening to her too-short explanation of the torture that I’m about to subject myself to. As I walk into the dimly lit room , and the class begins, I realize the error of my ways.

During the first song, I begin to sweat and struggle. During song two, I begin to regret my choice. Then on the third song, the beautiful, buff, lulu-lemon-wearing spin instructor says, “That’s enough warm up! Let’s pick up the pace!” I cannot believe it. While watching her pedal away nonchalantly, the confidence is torn out of me. Humbled, I resign myself to pedal at half of her pace and pray that the room is dark enough that none of the other attendees notice me.

After a song or two of licking my wounds, I muster up the courage to glance around the room, bracing myself to see a group of toned Amazonians effortlessly keeping pace with the instructor. But when I look around I notice that half the class is taking a break, while the other half is pedaling at about the pace I am, with a few exceptional goddesses speeding away. Watching the masses desperately claw at their water bottles or chug their Gatorades in the fashion of a hamster drinking from a sipper, my pride begins to recover slightly from its previous blow. With the knowledge that I am not a massive loser who is leagues behind my peers, I gain the motivation to at least attempt to go faster. If this is my first and only spin class, I might as well get my money’s worth. So, I try to pedal faster and mirror the instructor’s synchronized moves.

To my surprise, I quickly realize that once momentum is built, attempting the high speed songs is still difficult, but not impossible. I still find synchronizing the moves while staying on beat tricky sometimes, but at least I’m getting a good workout in. I leave the studio feeling proud that I at least gave it a try, and with the post-exercise satisfaction of working hard.