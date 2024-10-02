Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
"You Got This" sign with iPhone next to it
"You Got This" sign with iPhone next to it
Photo by Prateek Katyal from Pexels
Culture

Journey to the Centre of Your Comfort Zone: Spin Class & Starting an Internship

There I was, naive confidence powering my every step, a bright smile on my face and a half-full water bottle in my hand. I cheerfully push open the SpinCo doors and introduce myself to the girl at the front desk, only half listening to her too-short explanation of the torture that I’m about to subject myself to. As I walk into the dimly lit room, and the class begins, I realize the error of my ways.

During the first song, I begin to sweat and struggle. During song two, I begin to regret my choice. Then on the third song, the beautiful, buff, lulu-lemon-wearing spin instructor says, “That’s enough warm up! Let’s pick up the pace!” I cannot believe it. While watching her pedal away nonchalantly, the confidence is torn out of me. Humbled, I resign myself to pedal at half of her pace and pray that the room is dark enough that none of the other attendees notice me.

Tennis Shoes And Water Bottle
Her Campus Media

After a song or two of licking my wounds, I muster up the courage to glance around the room, bracing myself to see a group of toned Amazonians effortlessly keeping pace with the instructor. But when I look around I notice that half the class is taking a break, while the other half is pedaling at about the pace I am, with a few exceptional goddesses speeding away. Watching the masses desperately claw at their water bottles or chug their Gatorades in the fashion of a hamster drinking from a sipper, my pride begins to recover slightly from its previous blow. With the knowledge that I am not a massive loser who is leagues behind my peers, I gain the motivation to at least attempt to go faster. If this is my first and only spin class, I might as well get my money’s worth. So, I try to pedal faster and mirror the instructor’s synchronized moves.

People Doing Marathon
Snapwire from Pexels

To my surprise, I quickly realize that once momentum is built, attempting the high speed songs is still difficult, but not impossible. I still find synchronizing the moves while staying on beat tricky sometimes, but at least I’m getting a good workout in. I leave the studio feeling proud that I at least gave it a try, and with the post-exercise satisfaction of working hard.

Three women of color are sitting at a table; two are on one side and one is on the other with a laptop in front of her. They are in a conference room.
Phoot by Christina from wocintechchat.com from Unsplash

Now flash forward a few weeks. I find myself at my brand new internship job, having never worked a position like it before. Looking back on week one, I find shocking similarities between my first spin class and the first week at my internship. As underprepared as any student is, I walked into the workforce with high hopes. However, upon the first signs of inferiority or intimidation from the space around me, I panicked. I felt regretful and scared that I had made the wrong choice. But after a few people said the wrong thing in a meeting or I had a few conversations with other interns who were just as lost as me, I realized the gap between me and my skilled peers was indeed large, but not insurmountable. By the end of the week, I was starting to pick up on terms that I thought I would never learn and wrap my head around some difficult concepts. I am going to try to move forward with this lesson learned and never let intimidation suck away all my motivation. I don’t know if you will catch me at another spin class though…

