I’ve Been Styling My Curly Hair Wrong for 21 Years…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

Ever since I was a young girl, I struggled to understand how to care for my unique hair type. While some mixed people can simply scrunch and air-dry their hair, mine demands a bit more attention. As someone who is half-Chinese and half-Egyptian, my hair is a confusing mix of textures — curly, wavy and frizzy, all co-existing in different areas of my head.

Growing up, the women on both sides of my family offered me different pieces of advice. Trying to put together a routine using the advice from each side left me feeling more confused than informed. My Chinese family’s hair is straight and thick (type 1) whereas that of my Egyptian family’s is coarse and shaped like an S-shaped coil which you could wrap around a chopstick (type 4a).

In my attempt to create a routine that balanced both Type 1 and 4a hair care, I ended up doing more harm than good. I washed my hair too frequently, which left my scalp dry and stripped of its natural oils, while the heavy curl products I used weighed my hair down so much that it completely lost its volume. All throughout high school and into adulthood, I gave up on finding the right balance and instead resorted to blow-drying and straightening my hair. However, with the start of the new year, I felt inspired to embrace my natural texture and explore ways to style my hair without heat.

After experimenting with different products and techniques, I think I’ve finally found a routine that works for me. My hair falls somewhere between Type 2c and 3a, which means it has a mix of loose curls and waves that require just the right balance of moisture and definition. If your hair type is similar to mine, then you might want to try this routine!

I would recommend finding a good shampoo and conditioner that works for you. I personally need something that is hydrating, so I recommend the Moroccan Oil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner. Next, I make sure to wrap my hair in a T-Shirt or a microfibre hair towel, which I have noticed helps with frizz and makes my hair feel softer.

For products, I start with a leave-in conditioner, which I distribute evenly through my hair using a detangling brush. This step helps to hydrate, detangle and reduce frizz. I highly recommend the Farewell Frizz™ Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner by Briogeo or the Melonberry Hair Milk Leave-In Conditioner by Adwoa Beauty. Next, I apply a heat protectant and bond-repair serum — an essential step for me after years of blow-drying my hair straight. This has helped to restore my hair to a healthier state. If your hair is damaged, I suggest using Olaplex No.9, but if you don’t find yourself running into that problem, any good drugstore heat protectant will do the trick. Be sure to comb these products through to ensure even coverage across all areas.

Next is where the hard work comes in. Using a curl cream, I rake it through my hair and use the finger coiling method to make sure those curls dry in a nice uniform pattern. I use the Briogeo Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Leave–In Defining Cream for this step. If you’ve already finger-coiled, avoid scrunching at this stage, as it can disrupt the curl pattern. For the next step, a good and affordable mousse I recommend using is the Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Activating Mousse. Applying mousse is the most crucial part of my routine. I take a golf ball-sized amount in each hand and distribute it through my hair, starting at the roots and working my way down. This ensures that every section gets the definition and hold it needs.

Once you’ve applied the mousse, it’s time to set the cast, which helps create a slight crunch that holds your curls in place. You can either let your hair air dry or use a diffuser on a low-speed setting with medium heat, gently hovering the blow dryer around your hair. Once the cast has formed, you can start diffusing your hair on a medium-speed, medium-heat setting. The key to this step is to place your hair in the diffuser cup before turning on the blow dryer. After around 30 seconds turn the dryer off and let the curls down. After drying, I like to add a nourishing oil and scrunch out the cast to reveal soft, bouncy curls. I use the PATTERN Jojoba Hair & Scalp Oil Blend. This oil is also great as a scalp treatment for those dry times.

Embracing your natural hair can be challenging. It’s so much easier to just straighten it and avoid the effort that comes with curly hair. But what I’ve learned is that taking the time to follow this routine has become a little act of self-care that I can do for myself each week. Not only does it help me to unwind, but it also brings me closer to fully appreciating and loving my natural hair.

If you have textured hair like mine, try it out ;) and feel free to tweak the routine and see if you like the results! Remember, it’s all about finding what makes you feel confident and comfortable in your own hair!