If You’re Scared To Do Something, You Should Probably Do It…

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

Fear can act as a warning showing you what you shouldn’t do but more often than not it can show you exactly what you should do. Some of the best experiences I’ve had in life came from decisions I almost didn’t make. When contemplating whether to do something, you must think through the outcome that makes you the most scared and how you deal with it. Ask yourself, “What’s the worst that can happen?” and “What would I do?” The fear of the worst case scenario coming true is not going to disappear but confronting it is the only way to move forward.

We’re often presented with exciting opportunities or experiences, yet we hesitate, fearing failure or making mistakes. But the cycle of fear, trying, failing, and learning is far more valuable than playing it safe—where nothing is learned, and nothing is achieved. Over time, taking action despite fear becomes easier. The more you push yourself to act when you’re scared, the less fear controls you. With each step, you grow more confident and capable—until fear itself becomes less frequent.

When I decided to move away from home for university, I was scared. I worried about feeling lonely without my friends and family and wondered if I could adapt to an entirely new environment. However, this turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Meeting new people, gaining independence, and navigating unfamiliar surroundings have taught me more about myself than I ever could have imagined. I can now say that I am confident in who I am and the life that I lead.

I used to make decisions based on what I believed was best, shaped by how others perceived me and their expectations. I’ve come to realize that it’s not about living a life that others find interesting—it’s about creating a life that you’re proud of. A life so meaningful that you’d relive it without hesitation, one that you define as worth sharing with others.

I aspire to pursue meaningful experiences surrounded by the people who matter to me the most. This mindset pushes me to embrace challenges, seize opportunities, and step outside my comfort zone. All the experiences that brought me the greatest fulfillment—the stories I’m most eager to share—all began with a single act of courage. It meant taking a leap of faith, embracing uncertainty, and going after something without knowing the outcome. The moments that make me feel both excited and scared are the crossroads where I either choose courage or let the “what ifs” take over.

“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’” Eleanor Roosevelt

It’s also important to recognize that once you take that leap of faith, you’ll likely need to grow into the person capable of embracing and thriving in these new, daunting opportunities and experiences. The only way to keep choosing courage is by ensuring that the best version of yourself is the one showing up. Only when we’re operating at our best can we give our best, and when striving for greatness, this is something we can’t afford to overlook. Living a life filled with choices you’re proud of is a journey—a process of constant growth and self-improvement.

For this reason, it’s crucial to take care of yourself throughout this journey. Embrace the discomfort when stepping out of your comfort zone—if you can’t fully embrace it, at least accept it and push through instead of backing out. And most importantly, be proud of yourself, no matter the outcome. Every step forward, regardless of the result, is progress worth celebrating.

As I near the end of my journey at Queen’s, I’m bracing myself for a wave of new (and intimidating) opportunities. During moments of doubt, I remind myself that if something doesn’t stir both fear and excitement, it’s probably not worth pursuing. Change is inevitable, and instead of fearing it, I must embrace it head-on, appreciating the fact that I have the chance to experience these new challenges and growth.

My advice to anyone reading is this: If you find yourself hesitating, ask yourself if the “what ifs” of the worst possible outcome are more significant than the “what ifs” of passing up the experience.

If the thought of passing up the chance to do something amazing lingers with you like an itch you can’t scratch, then go do the thing!