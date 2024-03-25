The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I, like many others, enjoy reading in my spare time. It offers an engaging alternative to the more passive leisurely habits encouraged by streaming platforms, and as someone in a writing-intensive major, it helps to expand my vocabulary. Nevertheless, it can be challenging at times, especially when books don’t seem to spark as much interest as they used to. Book burnout is a common feeling, and as someone who’s most certainly experienced it in the past, here are some strategies I’ve found effective in overcoming it.

1. Go Back to a Familiar Voice

Oftentimes, the best way to overcome burnout is to remind yourself of why you picked up the hobby in the first place.

Whenever I feel like I’m about to enter a slump, I read passages from my favourite books for comfort, and often pick up on moments I missed the first time around. Going back to familiarity does not mean regressing or wasting time. Instead, it can remind you of what you love about reading and perhaps provide some motivation to keep the hobby going.

2. Switch Genres

When you’re reading the same plot over and over again it can be exhausting. My advice would be to try something new. While trying something new can be daunting, the experience of reading about new characters, worlds, and plots can be refreshing and inject a sense of excitement into otherwise mundane reading experiences.

3. Aim for Fast-Paced or Short Novels.

An 800-page book may not be a great first choice when trying to get back into the habit of reading. You’re better off reading something shorter in length or with lots of action to keep your attention. These books typically offer fast-paced narratives that are less dense, which can facilitate a smoother and more enjoyable reading experience as you ease back into the habit.

4. Be Kind to Yourself.

Sometimes the best way to get over a reading slump is to acknowledge its existence and grant yourself permission to take a short break. It’s important to remember that reading is just that — a hobby. It’s not meant to feel like a chore or obligation. Once it starts feeling burdensome, it might be a sign to step back, give yourself time to relax, and revisit the hobby when you’re in a better mindset.

At the end of the day, reading is meant to be fun. It’s meant to give you a break from otherwise stressful daily tasks, and shouldn’t feel forced or burdensome. So, don’t feel bad if you’ve given a book a chance and can’t seem to get through it.