It’s that magical time of year when windows start to frost over, leaves dust the ground in brown and orange hues, and children huddle in small groups whispering about the first snowfall. It’s also that magical period of November in which the stress of final exams sets in, and you find yourself hunched over a textbook in the same outfit you wore yesterday.

During one of the busiest times of the school year, the last thing you want to do is to waste too much time stressing over which outfits are best suited for the colder months. For this reason, I’ve put together a list of winter clothing that I think looks great on all body types, highlighting key elements of these pieces that can enhance any outfit.

AN Avant-Garde Jacket

Arguably, the most important part of any winter outfit is the jacket. For instance, when picking a friend out of a crowd, the color, shape or pattern on their coat is often one of the first things you’ll look for. So, If you want to make a statement with your outfit, I recommend choosing a Jacket in a royal color, whether that be a deep blue or a soft violet. I also recommend choosing a jacket lined with fur, not only because you’ll feel like you’re accepting a hug from a giant teddy bear, but because you’ll look so effortlessly cool and chic. Penny Lane coats are obvious examples of a piece that could potentially be lined with fur or an extravagant color, however you may also find joy in looking for a lesser-known style of outerwear.

However, if you’re looking to play it safe, I’d recommend a simple faux leather jacket or a vintage Carhartt. You shouldn’t be spending exorbitant amounts of money on your clothes, so I’ve found the best places to find cool one-of-a-kind jackets are thrift stores, eBay, and your mom/grandma’s closet.

A Snug Cap n’ Scarf

Another winter essential to protect you from the frigid Canadian winters is a hat/scarf. The best hats I have seen to date are in pastels and are made out of thick wool or mohair. However, if you’re not ready to drop a semesters worth of money on a small piece of material, I also think that a retro cap with ear flaps or a faux fur hat can be really fun. Wrapping a scarf around your neck and head can also trick people into thinking you have a vision for your outfit, whether you actually do or not.

A Big A*s Sweater to Match the Weather

One of my favorite parts of Winter is choosing what big sweater I’m going to wear to class. Although a big sweater can sometimes make you feel as though you’re about to be lulled into a ten year sleep, it’s also one of the best ways to stay warm.

My favorite sweaters are usually simple but sweet, and are either one solid color or include a pattern on them, something nostalgic. The best sweaters are easy to pair with jewelry you already have or any other small accessories, so when looking for one at Value Village or any other nearby store, think about what you already own.

Big, Scary Boots

Doc Martens! I love Doc Martens, and so should you. Not only do they usually scare away men whose frontal lobes are substantially underdeveloped, but they also look good next to a blanket of shimmering snow. Platform Doc Martens are objectively, especially paired with some fluffy leg warmers. If Doc Martens are way out of your budget, I would suggest buying from a brand that sells a similar style or looking into boots that are second-hand. If you do decide to buy new, I would recommend running your shoes over with some heavy machinery before wearing them to break them in. The first time I wore my Docs, I lost a lot of blood, so seriously, prepare yourself for a bit of pain.

Dad Jeans

The love of my life, the saving grace of most of my high school outfits; dad jeans.

I love dad jeans, not just because they’re cute, but because they look good on pretty much all body types. As someone shaped more or less like a rectangle, I have always found dad jeans to be especially flattering on me. This style of pants go with pretty much any shirt you already have in your closet, but they look especially good next to a sweater. They are typically very insulating as well, perfect for a winter wonderland!

The Final Step

The final step of this article is to go create your winter outfit! Remember, fashion is not about spending the most money or making yourself as uncomfortable as can be. Wear what makes you happy, not what you think will be pleasing to other people. My article is full of suggestions on what to wear, but in the end, it is up to you to decide what your perfect winter outfit looks like.