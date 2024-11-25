Holiday Cocktails Are Back in Business

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we’re approaching December, it’s officially time to get into the holiday spirit. Besides decorating and spending time with friends and family, one of my favourite parts of the season are the food and drinks, specifically cocktails! If you’re looking for some festive cocktail inspiration for this year, then I’ve got you covered. Continue reading to discover some recipes to try this season and their ingredients – instructions will be linked!

Christmas Margarita

One cocktail that can be made in a variety of ways is the good ol’ margarita. However, this one contains more festive flavours consisting of orange, cranberry and cinnamon! Perfect for any holiday occasion.

Ingredients (1 serving):

1 ½ oz. Blanco tequila

1 ½ oz. white cranberry juice

1 oz. coconut milk

½ oz. orange liqueur

½ oz. fresh lime juice

Garnish: lime wedge, cinnamon sugar, cranberries, rosemary sprig

Recipe: https://www.thespruceeats.com/christmas-margarita-4770127

Boozy Hot Chocolate

The perfect drink to warm you up, this sweet cocktail is perfect for chocolate lovers (like myself). This cocktail combined with sitting by the fireplace and having a cozy blanket sounds like heaven.

Ingredients (1 serving):

2 oz. semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

6 oz. milk, warmed

1 ½ oz. spirit of choice

Garnish: mini marshmallows

Recipe: https://www.liquor.com/recipes/spiked-hot-chocolate/

Gingerbread Martini

Whether it’s lattes or cookies, gingerbread is an extremely popular flavour during Christmas time. A gingerbread martini is a great way to incorporate it!

Ingredients (1 serving):

Simple syrup

2 tbsp. coarsely grated peeled ginger

2 (3”) cinnamon sticks

4 whole cloves

¾ cups granulated sugar

Cocktail

½ cups crushed gingerbread cookies

2 tbsp. vanilla ice cream

1 oz. Irish cream liqueur (such as Bailey’s)

1 oz. vodka

½ oz. Kahlúa

Ice

Garnish: whipped cream, cinnamon

Recipe: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a45106701/gingerbread-martini-recipe/

Cranberry Mimosa

Like the classic mimosa but with a twist! The perfect addition to a Sunday brunch or Christmas morning, this cocktail is both bubbly and refreshing!

Ingredients (1 serving):

1 ½ oz. pomegranate liqueur

1 oz. cranberry juice

3 oz. champagne, chilled

Garnish: fresh cranberries, pine or rosemary sprig

Recipe: https://www.thespruceeats.com/cranberry-mimosa-recipe-4154587

Hot Buttered Rum

This cocktail is the right combination of warmth and spice. I had this once last year when out for dinner with a friend and it was so deliciously, smooth and buttery. I recommend you try it out!

Ingredients (1 serving):

Hot buttered rum batter

2 cups softened butter

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups granulated sugar

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground clove

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

4 cups lightly softened vanilla ice cream

Cocktail

2 oz. gold rum

1 tbsp. hot buttered rum batter

Boiling water, to top

Garnish: freshly grated nutmeg, cinnamon stick

Recipe: https://www.liquor.com/recipes/hot-buttered-rum/

Sugar Cookie Martini

In addition to gingerbread, the sugar cookie martini is another festive and sweet variation of this classic cocktail. Perfectly paired with some freshly baked cookies, this drink just screams the holidays.

Ingredients (1 serving):

1 ½ oz. vanilla vodka

1 ½ oz. Irish cream liqueur (such as Bailey’s)

1 oz. butterscotch schnapps

1 oz. half-and-half cream

Garnish (for rim): ¼ cup powdered sugar, 1 tsp. half-and-half cream, nonpareil sprinkles

Recipe: https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a45666814/sugar-cookie-martini-recipe/

White Christmas Mojito

You can never go wrong with a classic mojito, but what better time than December to spice it up! This would make a perfect cocktail for a Christmas-themed party, and I bet would be a fan favourite!

Ingredients (1 serving):

2 oz. coconut cream

1 ½ oz. white rum

12 fresh mint leaves

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 tbsp. granulated sugar

Ice

Seltzer (to top off)

Garnish: mint spring, pomegranate seeds

Recipe: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a45195512/white-christmas-mojito-recipe/

Hopefully one or more of these recipes are of interest to you! If you do try these out this holiday season, don’t be surprised if you become the designated bartender for gatherings going forward. ;)