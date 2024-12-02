Here Are Some of My November Favourites!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November has come to a close and it’s time to reflect. This month is notorious for being very cold, wet, and grey. It sometimes leaves you wondering why Canada is trying to cosplay English weather before dumping snow on every surface in sight. It serves as the inspo for Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’, the cold period after all the leaves fall and you’re left with twigs on trees. Ugh. Luckily, November has a TON of positives to it — you can look at the weather as cozy, as if it came straight from Stars Hollow. Plus, you start the month with Halloweekend, then into some Friendsgivings here and there, then Kingston’s famous Santa Claus parade. Overall, lots of holiday cheer is all around by the end of November! The point is, November has a ton of things to enjoy. In no particular order or category, here are just a few of my current fall faves:

1. Wearing fleeces

If I have one true love in this life, it’s being able to slip on a cozy, fluffy fleece on a fall day. Not only are you instantly warm, but you stay warm. Also, fleeces are the cutest Fall and Winter clothing ever. You can wear them to class, to go on walks, to grocery shop, or anywhere else you can think of. They also look so good with any pants, from a pair of blue jeans to cargos to leggings. You really can’t go wrong!

2. Hot chocolate

I don’t know why, but I feel like I just rediscovered how much I love hot chocolate this month. Nothing makes me feel better after a kind-of-mid day than a cup of warm, rich hot chocolate (usually from the Tea Room or Balzac’s — can’t be beat!). I’ve been in my coffee era for a while now, and although I still get mochas sometimes, hot chocolate is currently my drink to beat. Bonus points if it’s piled high with whipped cream.

3. Colourful scarves

Scarf season is back, baby! It’s so easy to wear all black in the winter, and personally, I get bored if I wear all-black more than two days in a row. I am a firm believer that the way you dress not only expresses how you feel, but influences the way you feel too. So, I always try to add as much colour and fun as possible to my winter outfits. I have a favourite scarf that is the softest thing imaginable, and it does a great job at keeping me warm while also keeping things interesting. It honestly makes my day whenever people compliment my scarf or I see someone else with a bright scarf.

4. “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams

To say I’m merely obsessed with this song would be an understatement. It may have only come out three weeks ago, but I’m convinced this song has made it into the top five songs on my Spotify Wrapped (side note — WHEN is Spotify Wrapped going to come out?? I’m dying to know my listening stats). The bridge is just immaculate, Gracie’s vocals are impeccable, and it has the perfect balance of sweet and snark that every good breakup song needs. In my mind, it exists in the same cinematic universe as Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘deja vu’.My roommates and I scream every lyric in the car whenever we make a trip to Walmart or Starbucks.

5. Dancing with the Stars

Again. I. am. obsessed. Until this year, I didn’t realize I was depriving myself of the greatest TV show in existence. As a former dancer, nothing makes me happier than seeing people dance well and improve the entire time. This show has it all — the competition, the drama, the behind-the-scenes relationships, the hard work, and the best dancing you’ll ever see. It makes me want to sign me and my roommates up for a ballroom dancing class (not sure if that’s a fun idea or a threat to them). The finale was on Tuesday, November 26, which means that you can stream the entire season on Disney+. If you’re looking for a new show, let this be it!

There is so much to be excited about every month, but this year, November is holding a special place in my heart. So go and enjoy all that this month has to offer!