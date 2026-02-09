Gotta Love Girls’ Night: Cocktails You Should Make For Galentine’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Well… it’s that time of year again and I’m still single! Who would’ve thought? Anyways, I think you know what this means: girls night! And more specifically, Galentine’s :) And in the spirit of the holiday, that means making some fun and girly cocktails. If you’re hosting or attending a Galentine’s party this year, here’s some cocktail recipes to take inspiration from. I will probably end up making one or two of these myself so it can be like I’m enjoying them with a man. Maybe next year…

1) Strawberries and Cream Layered Jello Shots

Starting off strong! Try out a fun shooter to get the party going.

Ingredients (makes 18 servings):

1 box strawberry jello

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

3 tbsp. sugar

⅔ cups pineapple juice

2 packs gelatin

1 ⅓ cups whipped cream vodka

Toppings:

⅔ cups white chocolate chips

Sprinkles

Whipped cream

Steps:

Bring one cup of water to a boil and stir into the Strawberry Jello mix until dissolved. Stir in 1/3 C. of cold water and allow to set until cooled. (May place in the fridge for around 20 minutes). Once cooled, stir in 2/3 C. of vodka. Pour mixture into shot glasses so that they are around half full. Note: Place shot glasses into muffin tins and tilt glasses at an angle (see picture in post). Refrigerate until thickened for around 1-2 hours. In a small bowl, mix gelatin mix and pineapple juice together. In a small saucepan, bring heavy whipping cream and sugar to a near boil; stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in the pineapple juice mixture. Allow to cool to room temperature (may stick it in the fridge for a bit to speed the process). Once cooled, mix 2/3 C. of vodka into the whipping cream mixture. Add the whipped cream mixture to the opposite side of the firmed strawberry layer in the shot glasses. Allow to firm completely for 1-2 hours. Top the Jello Shots with whipped cream, sprinkles and the white chocolate heart right before serving.

2) Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Martini

I’ve really been into chocolate-covered strawberry things lately. Just tried the chocolate-covered strawberry blizzard at DQ and it’s so good, I recommend 100%. Anyways, here’s the cocktail version.

Ingredients (makes one serving):

1.5 oz. strawberry vodka

1.5 oz. chocolate vodka

3 oz. strawberry puree

1.5 oz. milk or cream

To make the strawberry puree:

1 cup fresh or frozen strawberries

1 tbsp. water

1 tbsp. sugar

Toppings:

Red sprinkles

Chocolate syrup

Covered strawberry

Steps:

Prepare martini glass by dipping the rim in chocolate syrup and then sugar sprinkles. Swirl chocolate syrup in circular patterns inside the martini glass. Add vodkas, strawberry puree, half and half, and ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until combined and chilled. Pour into prepared cocktail glass and garnish with a chocolate covered strawberry.

To Make Strawberry Puree: Add strawberries, sugar and water to the blender and blend until smooth.

3) Champagne and Raspberry Ice Cream Floats

I actually made something exactly like this last Galentine’s and they received very good reviews all around! Definitely try them out.

Ingredients (makes 4 servings):

1 bottle champagne or prosecco

1 pint vanilla ice cream

Fresh raspberries for garnish

Raspberry sauce

12oz. raspberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

Steps:

In a saucepan over medium heat add the raspberries and sugar. Mash the berries until they’ve released their juices. Once the mixture is mostly smooth remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Press the raspberries through a mesh strainer to remove the seed and pulp. Chill the sauce. In champagne flutes at a couple spoonfuls of raspberry sauce to the bottom of each flute. Add a couple small scoops of vanilla ice cream on top of the sauce. Top off each champagne flute with champagne, fresh raspberries and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.

Photo courtesy of Food Network Kitchen

4) Pink Moscato Sangria

If you’ve ever wanted to try making your own sangria, now’s the perfect time! I may have to jump in on this one also.

Ingredients:

750 ml bottle of pink moscato wine

½ cup strawberry vodka

2 cups lemon-lime soda or club soda

6-10 large strawberries sliced

Steps:

In a large pitcher, combine the wine and vodka. Add strawberries and refrigerate until ready to serve. Just before serving, add the lemon-lime soda. Serve over ice.

Breanna Coon / Her Campus

5) Mango & Strawberry Whisky Margarita

This list wouldn’t be complete without a good margarita… one of my favourite cocktails. I’ve personally never added whiskey to one before but I guess now’s the time!

Ingredients:

½ oz. agave nectar

½ oz. bourbon whiskey

1 oz. tequila

3 oz. mango nectar

Mango slices

Strawberries

½ tsp brown sugar

½ tsp sea salt

Steps:

First, combine sea salt and brown sugar into a bowl and mix well. Spread the sea salt/brown sugar onto a saucer. Rim the serving glass with a bit of agave nectar and dredge the rim through the sea salt/brown sugar mixture. Set aside. In a blender add agave nectar, bourbon whiskey, tequila, mango nectar, 3-4 mango slices, and ice. Blend well until you get a slush consistency. Pour into serving glass and garnish with mango slices. Serve and enjoy!