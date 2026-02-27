From Burnout To Burners: How Candle Making Became My New Favourite Hobby

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My journey to candle making started the way many hobbies start, during a week when everything felt overdue, overwhelming, and way too online. My screen time report was embarrassing, my to-do list was never-ending, and my brain felt like it had 47 tabs open with music playing somewhere in the background. I needed something simple, something that did not require a password, a notification or a deadline.

In the depth of a burnout doomscroll, that is when candle making quietly entered the picture. I stumbled across a video of someone pouring warm wax into a glass jar and carefully centering the wick. Their candle had a theme, coffee, with clear wax looking like ice-cubes “chilling” the rich, brown wax (coffee) in the glass candle jar. The steps and ambiance looked calm in a way my week definitely was not. No rush, no noise, just slow movement and soft light.

On a whim, I ordered a small starter kit from Amazon. Nothing fancy, just enough to try it once and make a small batch of candles. I told myself it would be a cute one time experiment. Something cozy and something different.

My first candle was not perfect. The wick leaned slightly. The top set with a small dip in the middle. I definitely got overexcited with the fragrance oil. But when it cooled and I lit it anyway, it still glowed. It still smelled warm and sweet. Somehow that tiny flame felt like a small personal victory. I had made something tangible, not typed, not submitted, not uploaded, but something simply made with my own two hands.

Around the same time, I was thinking about how I wanted to structure my life differently this year. I promised myself I would protect a little more “me time” and try things without turning them into pressure or performance. Candle making quietly slipped into that role. It gave me a place to practice letting go of perfectionism in a low stakes, creative way.

I never expected how soothing and immersive the whole process would feel. Candle making is slow by design. You measure, melt, stir, pour, and then you wait. You cannot rush cooling time. You cannot speed through the setting process. You have to be present in the process, too, ensuring that the temperature is optimal for scent addition and pouring. It asks you to be patient and focused. Surprisingly, that felt comforting instead of frustrating. After days that felt packed and pressured, doing something unhurried felt like a reset.

Choosing scents became my favorite part. It feels like building a mood like you would witha playlist.On slower days when I felt tired or needed comfort, I leaned toward warm, bakery-style scents like vanilla or honey. These kinds of smells make a space feel soft and safe. On busy or high-energy days, I wanted something fresh and bright, like citrus or clean herbal notes, to make the room feel open and focused. I started matching candles to moments and for different people! The scent had to always match the vibe of both, of course.

Suddenly, I found myself exploring my creative side too. I started experimenting and playing around with it. I added dried flowers to one and bought a couple of molds, like a flower and a seashell, just for fun. Each new attempt felt like a tiny creative project. It didn’t have to be perfect to be enjoyable, and that alone was worth it.

I think that freedom is what makes hobbies like this feel important, especially for students. University life exists in a strange in-between stage. You are actively building a future; managing deadlines, thinking about careers, juggling classes, work, and relationships, all while being constantly connected. There is always another email to answer, another update to check, another comparison to lose yourself to. It is very easy for your time to stop feeling like your own.

So much of student life is measured in outcomes. Grades, applications, experience, productivity, improvement. Even our free time can start to feel like something we should optimize. Pick the “right” hobby. Learn a “useful” skill. Turn it into a side project. Make it impressive, something you can put on a resume. Even rest can start to feel like something you have to earn. When your days are structured around performance and progress, it is easy to forget what it feels like to do something simply because you like it. Candle making was a calm space for me that helped me push back against that productivity mindset. It was not about making the best candle but embracing the enjoyment within the activity.

Somewhere between melting wax and choosing scents, I stopped trying to do it perfectly and started just doing it happily. That shift mattered more than I expected. It made my life feel like mine again during a season when so much of my time and energy is spoken for. It became proof that small, gentle habits can make a real difference in how your days feel.

If you are in this busy, in between chapter too, you are not going to fall behind for wanting something slow. You are not unproductive for choosing something just because it is cozy or creative. Sometimes the most helpful habits are not the most impressive ones. They are the ones that make your day feel a little warmer, a little calmer, and a little more your own.