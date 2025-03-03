The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

It’s an absolute winter-wonderland in Toronto right now with the current snowfall accounting for some historic, record-breaking centimeters which the city hasn’t witnessed in decades, and what a shame that I’m not in Toronto to witness this!

Some of you are probably reading this asking yourselves, “Why on Earth would you ever dream of being snowed in?” But personally, I love winter and heavy snowfalls! They remind me of my childhood when I would spend Christmas up North with my grandparents, and the snow seemed like it was meters tall. I just love snow!

Whether you’re a fan of the heavy snowfalls or not, I’ve curated the perfect list for both fans and foes for ways in which you can escape your regular routine; and keep yourself entertained during the winter season.

For My Snow Lovers…

As Destination Toronto says: “Toronto doesn’t show signs of stopping when snow hits the ground.” That being said, the snowy and cold atmosphere of Toronto during the months of January through March call for some quintessential outdoor activities. Snow lovers unite and bundle up, because we’re heading out to explore and enjoy the snow, Toronto-style.

Anna Thetard / Her Campus

Visit Toronto Islands

Many Torontonians (myself included) are unaware that the Toronto Islands are great location for a winter excursion, specifically lovers of snowy getaways.

Cross-country skiing: you heard me right! Because of its flat terrain and wide, open space, the Toronto Islands are actually great for cross-country skiing.

Snowshoeing: if you’re not that into skiing, snowshoeing might be your thing. Heading West towards Centre Island once you arrive off of the Ward’s Island Ferry (east end of the island), you can venture off the trails and explore some of the more secluded areas of the island which skiing wouldn’t typically allow you to see.

Skating: the waterways and lagoons of and between the Toronto Islands can easily freeze during “cold snaps,” creating some beautiful, natural skating rinks. While I wouldn’t entirely recommend skating on the lakes (just because it isn’t entirely safe), you can always opt for a public indoor/outdoor rink instead.

Explore your photography options: if you like experimenting with photography, are a photographer, or simply like collecting memories like me, the frosted Toronto Islands should be your first location to visit to build a winter portfolio. From the Toronto skyline, frosted-over lakes and terrain, and the historic Point lighthouse, there is bountiful picturesque you can take at the Toronto Islands.

Visit Destination Toronto for more in-depth information regarding your winter getaway to the Toronto Islands. Remember that only the Ward’s Island Ferry operates during the winter months, taking you to the eastern side of the Islands.

If You’re Staying In The Heart Of The City…

Be basic and visit Nathan Philips Square, a staple location for I’d say almost all Torontonians during the winter. Nathan Philips Square is the perfect outdoor skating rink and you can even treat yourself to some hot chocolate, warm fries or hotdogs while you skate and embrace the warmth of your friends and family!

If you find yourself at Nathan Philips Square, go ahead and keep warm by visiting the Eaton Centre, Toronto’s largest shopping mall.

Albeit the Financial Centre of Canada, Toronto hosts a comforting nightlife with truly cozy restaurants that you can visit during the winter season. For upscale, fine dining, you can check out The Chase and Barbarians Steak House, and for more relaxed vibe s , I’d personally recommend anything along the Queen’s Street Strip: you’ve got a vibrant selection to chose from! Or, make life simple: grab yourself a Beaver Tail or some poutine.

Visit Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is most likely Ontario’s best seasonal attraction. If you’re heading North to escape your routine, here’s what Blue Mountain offers during the winter season:

Skiing and Snowboarding: whether it’s your first or 15th day as a skier or snowboarder, Blue Mountain has got you covered, guaranteed to provide you with a memorable experience.

Hike-n-Tube: old-fashioned, Canadian winter fun to help introduce newcomers to the slopes.

Snowshoeing: enjoy the Ontarian countryside with trails leading to views of the Niagara Escarpment.

Outdoor skating: opting as a safer option to the potentially dangerous Canadian lakes surrounding the Toronto Islands, enjoy the Woodview Mountaintop Skating at Blue Mountains, where you can also enjoy the extraordinary views of the Niagara Escarpment.

Ridge Runner: Ontario’s very first mountain rollercoaster, the Ridge Runner is something I would personally recommend. It’s open during all seasons, and takes you through the beautiful scenery of the Blue Mountains. Be aware though, you are your own driver throughout the mountains!

For a full list of the remaining seasonal activites that Blue Mountain offers for the winter lovers out there, please visit their Blue Mountain “Things To Do: Winter” page!

If you find yourself unable to step too far away from home, High Park, Tommy Thompson Park, Earl Bales Park and Centennial Park are all great alternatives to the above listed options to explore skiing and snowshoeing fun.

For Those Who Prefer The Indoors…

I’ve got you covered. Below, let’s look through some activities you can do when it’s too cold to step outside, or when you’d simply like to enjoy the cold from the comfort of your warm couch.

Frosty Fun Activities (Where You Kinda Have To Leave Home)

Not looking to stay at home, but also don’t want to freeze in the -15C and below weather outside? Look no further.

Hit up one of the Toronto museums! It’s always nice to catch a glimpse of some nice artwork. You’ve got multiple options to choose from. The more popular options include the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) and the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO). For more contemporary options, check out the Aga Khan Museum, and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Into shoes? You’ve also got the Bata Shoe Museum where you can look at over 1000 pairs of shoes and their history! I’ve even attached a list of free museums in Toronto for you to visit, to maybe encourage you to budge out of your house during these cold times right here .

Book an outdoor fire pit! Yes, you can book your own fire pit in Toronto, making for a great smores making, marshmallow roasting experience with friends and family, all while enjoying the outdoor scenery.

Visit the Toronto Botanical Gardens. Perfect, of course, for plant lovers, the Toronto Botanical Gardens also organizes indoor events to keep you and your family moving. Sign up now for their Keep Fit Winter Session or Guided Breathing sessions!

The PATH: Having been out of Toronto for years now, I’ve forgotten that Toronto practically has its own underground pedestrian walkway! Spanning more than 30km, you have ample restaurants, shops, and entertainment to visit, without having to step outdoors – it’s right in heart of Toronto, making it linked to quite a few subway stations!

Visit the Hockey Hall of Fame to see the largest hockey collection in the world!

Visit Casa Loma: the abandoned bourgeois house remains a Toronto tourist attraction. Its history and beauty is unmatched, and it’s worth the visit, especially if you’ve never visited it before.

And so much more. Visit fringinto.com for multiple more ideas when you’d like to head outside, but still enjoy the warmth of the indoors – the list is truly endless.

And lastly,

For Those Who Simply Want To Stay Home

Enjoy the comfort of your home with these stay-at-home winter activities:

Cook and bake: learn to cook, bake, or if you’re already a skilled cook or baker, go ahead and whip up your favorite dish! Or better yet, experiment with new recipes.

Read a book that you’ve been putting off for ages.

Prepare some popcorn and make yourself a mug of hot chocolate, grab your coziest blanket and pj’s, and snuggle up to watch your favorite movie!

Put together a puzzle.

Complete those chores that you’ve been putting off for a while now.

Play games! Doesn’t matter if they’re digital or not.

Most importantly, enjoy quality time with your loved ones.