New York City: home of Carrie Bradshaw, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, oversalted pretzels and yellow taxi cabs that light up grim streets on rainy days. New York is perhaps one of the most romanticized cities in North America and a hub for young artists and graduates aspiring to make it big in their profession.

The city certainly has a lot to offer, from its charming historic architecture its mix of celebrities and politicians floating from train cars to chauffeured vehicles and its endless lush parks and gardens. However, as someone who grew up in its center, I can confirm that New York is a tough city, full of some of the most competitive, talented, disturbed and eccentric people you will ever meet.

If you were quick to click on this article, you may have already imagined yourself living a successful life in one of the most famous cities in the world. Maybe you’ve daydreamed about weekends in the Hamptons, fine art and food on the weekdays, and dimly lit clubs and bars on Friday nights. Much like Blair Waldorf or Samantha Jones, you would have all the time in the world and the money to make anything come true. Right? However, the question remains: do you have what it takes to survive in New York? By the end of this article, I hope to question this question and many more. So sit back, relax, and enjoy!

Do you have family Money? The first thing to consider before moving to a city like New York is whether or not your parents come from aristocracy (or own a townhouse somewhere in Connecticut). If you don’t have extremely wealthy parents who are willing to pay 4,000 dollars a month for your lavish apartment, you may end up in a rat-infested basement with 10 other roommates, or New Jersey, surrounded by the cast of “Jersey Shore”. This isn’t to downplay your talent or ambition – eventually, you’ll be able to snag that one-bedroom apartment overlooking two drunk men fist-fighting. But, it’ll take some time to uncover this hidden gem. Unfortunately, if you don’t come from money, you will need to be well-connected, which takes time. With that in mind, be prepared to live off of peanut butter sandwiches and share a room with an aspiring comedian at the start of your new and exciting life. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon from Unsplash If need be, could you put together an avant-garde outfit? New York City isn’t limited to the hellscape that is the Financial District. It’s also tremendously famous for its influence on the fashion world. In Lower Manhattan, or more specifically Soho, FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) students roam free, dressed in vintage consignment pieces, Prada and Dior, their grandmother’s minx coat and bejewelled corsets they’ve sewn together from scratch. I’d argue that FIT students are some of the scariest people on Earth; watch out for the eighteen-year-olds who chain smoke 20 cigarettes a day and dress far too well for their age. Whether or not you feel unphased by the description I’ve just given to you, these mini Anna Wintours have a monopoly on the best scenes in New York. In the words of RuPaul, when you step out of the house, “you better work.” While not every day needs to feel like a high-fashion runway, exploring a vintage shop occasionally to discover a cute top can help you connect with others in a city that unfortunately can be quite superficial. Artificial Photography How are you with public urination? One minute you’re walking down a peaceful street enjoying a crisp autumn day, the next you’re face to face with a man publicly urinating by your favourite coffee shop. Trust me, you’ll never go back to that sweet little shop again, but you’ll see him at least three more times in the next year. It’s not just the indecent exposure that’s disturbing, the subway system is also a haven for the truly strange and bizarre. Now I’d never tell you to do something that ignores New York State law, but it’s my belief that every person getting on public transit here should have a means of protecting themselves. Though the worst thing you’ll probably see on your way to work is “show time”, it’s never a bad idea to come prepared for the worst. Ana Paula Nardini / Pexels How far does your love of music go? Brooklyn, from my knowledge, has an amazing, not-so-underground music scene. While New York does have a huge clubbing and bar hopping culture, there’s no need to spend hundreds of dollars on one intense night of drinking to experience new music in your area. There’s also no need to spend 300 dollars on concert tickets to see what could either be Harry Styles, or a blimp miles away from where you’re standing. Sure, Harry Styles is pretty and talented, but so are thousands of other artists in New York, and you can see them for free on street corners, in apartment buildings, and famously, almost anywhere in Lincoln Center. New York comes alive through its queer culture and music. If you have the time, check out “The Library” on Youtube, a once small platform for independent artists and DJs to share their music and their impeccable, campy style with the rest of the world. However, a word of warning: before you explore Manhattan in your Urban Outfitters’ Sublime T-shirt, be prepared for the most insufferable person you’ve ever met to ask you to name your top three favourite songs from their latest album. Trust me, these people are very real, and do not care that they are almost universally hated. Brandon Erlinger-Ford via Unsplash What’s your take on dating never to marry? When you’re in your 20s, it can be difficult to find someone looking for a serious relationship. Especially in New York, where there are thousands of people to choose from on dating apps and a new club or bar to visit every weekend. It seems that in many big cities, the options for who to date are so vast that it can be hard to settle for any one person. If you’re not interested in a serious relationship, then New York is a great place to find out who you are independently. However, if you’re interested in something more long-term, it’s never unfair to be a little wary of the person who says they are looking for all the same things as you. In New York, and anywhere else in the world, protecting yourself is always so important. Take the time to get to know someone and enjoy a romantic date, but don’t get swept up by the idea of someone too quickly, before truly understanding their intentions. Pixaby/Pexels

New York, The Scariest City on Earth….

Yes, New York City is intimidating – especially if you come from a sparsely populated area where neighbors become best friends, and strangers say hi to you on the way to saving a kitten from a tree. But it’s also full of so many incredible people and opportunities that you may eventually discover with patience.

This article isn’t meant to deter anyone from living a particular lifestyle; rather it’s a critique of a complicated, wonderful city that I still have a lot of love for. I think that anyone brave enough to move to New York is already cut out for city life. So if even a small part of you feels like you were always meant to live here, I suggest taking a trip to see if you could survive New York after all.