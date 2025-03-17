Between Dreams and Doubts: Making Peace With an Uncertain Future

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since childhood, we’ve been bombarded with questions and expectations about our future. From a young age, I recall being asked countless questions about what I wanted to be or do when I grew up. By the age of 14 we’re expected to have some idea of our future career goals; by 17, we’re expected to choose a program that aligns with that career goal and after that? Stick to it for the rest of our lives. We live in such a fast-paced society, that it can be extremely overwhelming to be expected to have your career goals – and often life goals – planned out by your late teens. In reality, I’ve found that, while I thought I knew what career I wanted to pursue in high school, since starting university I have been more unsure about my future than ever. Coming to Queen’s, I have been introduced to more possible career paths than I could have imagined that have led to having newer potential future goals, that any plans I had for what lies ahead have become increasingly muddled and unclear.

While this revelation has undeniably been scary and intimidating, I’ve found that it’s also been incredibly freeing. When you redefine this situation as an opportunity to try new things and explore endless possibilities, the concept of an undefined future transforms from frightening to exciting. An undefined path holds potential for new opportunities, experiences, and ultimately, growth.

If you take one thing from this article let it be the understanding that you have time. Despite what our fast-paced society expects of us, it is important to remember that there is no age limit for growth, exploration, or transformation. Even Alan Rickman did not get his first major acting role until he played Hans Gruber in Die Hard at the age of 42. He actually worked as a graphic designer for years before becoming an actor.

The internal struggle of feeling as though you’re running out of time is perhaps one of the biggest hurdles I’ve had to overcome in this journey of acceptance, especially as it can feel as though everyone around me seems to have a plan, except for myself. Something I have learned when discussing (or more accurately, crashing out) with my housemates and close friends about this unpredictability is that most people around you are also figuring out their future paths, and being uncertain about what the future holds is more common than you think.

I encourage anyone who feels as though they are on an uncertain path or anyone who worries about their future to view this experience as the exciting opportunity it is. My advice would be to stay true to yourself. Focus on what you like to do and what you think you would enjoy doing in the future. Don’t stick to a career path or major that you do not enjoy simply because you have already dedicated so much time to that degree. It is important to remember that you have the rest of your life to figure things out, and most people feel the exact same way. Life is meant to be enjoyed, and there is no need to rush yourself or set a time limit on achieving happiness.