At university, you often spend four years in a close-knit community with the same group of peers. This small environment allows you to witness the growth of those around you. While this sometimes inspires personal growth, it can also lead to painful comparisons that negatively impact your mental well-being. In this article, I will explore the less-discussed challenges of being in a predominantly white, suburban university town, where rigid beauty standards for women can take a toll on self-esteem and mental health. These societal expectations can be overwhelming, and often remain unaddressed in conversations about campus life.

In a small university community , where the campus and downtown area are just a couple of kilometers apart, it’s hard not to feel like you’re constantly being perceived and judged. You frequently encounter the same faces, and this can feel stifling. For women at such universities, there’s often a narrow beauty standard that seems mandatory to fit in; anything less can feel isolating. The pressure to always look your best – perfectly styled hair, ideal body, beautiful face – can be overwhelming, especially if you don’t naturally conform to the community’s ideals.

This relentless focus on physical appearance can make it difficult to prioritize emotional well-being. If you don’t align with the community’s narrow definition of beauty, you might feel like an outsider, questioning your worth and desirability. This pressure is especially burdensome for women of colour who may not fit into the Euro-centric standard of beauty. It’s an unfair and mentally exhausting experience.

Clubs in university act as an extension of the lack of diversity on campus: clubs don’t just look for those that will fit the role with their ideas, but someone that will physically look good in the position .

I once applied to a modelling club that emphasized that their mission was to show off diverse individuals. I thought this club was going to be the difference that this campus needed. I became confident in my talents despite differing from the standard of beauty. When I was sadly rejected, I wondered why because my talents fit this role perfectly. Then I came upon the club’s candidate photos and saw that they were all white individuals with the crafted image of the school’s narrow beauty standards. Reading the rejection letter became a demeaning experience, knowing that the school will always favour a specific type of person , despite talent. It was disheartening to realize that the unique individuals at this school will never be given a change to thrive. I will now reconsider applying for anything appearance based in the future and I can only imagine how others felt.

In a school like this, there is pressure to conform to the specific body standard and it can truly affect people’s engagement on campus. We need more clubs that foster s diversity do so proudly. Preserntly, the lack of diversity fosters a fear of standing out which fuels a fear of judgment. This makes it challenging to fully participate in the community. It’s crucial to address these issues and create a more inclusive atmosphere that celebrates all body types.

I want to emphasize that this is not a critique of those who fit the beauty standard. The real issue lies in the lack of diversity within university spaces and the impact that it has on those who don’t conform to the dominant ideals. It’s time to recognize and challenge these beauty norms, creating a more inclusive environment for everyone.