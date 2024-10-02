The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last winter, I decided to apply for the position of Orientation Executive. I had previously been an Orientation Leader responsible for leading a group of first years through all the different welcoming events and activities. I loved every minute that I was part of orientation, from seeing my first years connect and become friends, to spending time with the other leaders and making so many new friends. When the opportunity presented itself to continue with my orientation journey, I couldn’t say no. At the time, I had no idea that it would become one of the most fulfilling experiences I’ve ever had.

When I started the position, I received my two portfolios: fundraising for the Canadian Cancer Society and planning an event called the Sidewalk Sale, where businesses and clubs line the main university street and offer free samples and information about their respective establishments. I also got to meet the other executives, most of whom I didn’t know prior to this experience. During the winter semester, I became closer with a couple girls in my sub-committee, but I had yet to bond with everyone else. I worked at fundraising during the semester, organizing a candy grams fundraiser, and designing St. Patrick’s Day themed sweaters and t-shirts to sell. After the semester ended, I went home for the summer, orientation no longer at the forefront of my mind. I continued to plan the Sidewalk Sale and organize some fundraising opportunities, but I fell hard into my summer routine and I started slowly dreading having to go back to school to facilitate orientation.

In the second week of August when I had to go back to Kingston, I cried. I didn’t want to leave the comfort of my childhood home or my friends, and the thought of orientation seemed so daunting. Nevertheless, I went back and continued working on my event alongside the other executives. I still didn’t feel connected to everyone, but it was slowly becoming more comfortable, day by day. We had socials in the evenings, and those allowed me to talk to and spend time with all the different executives. After one social, I started talking to a girl in a different sub-committee and I started feeling the connection I had hoped I would find. As the weeks inched closer to orientation, I began to form real connections, and I’m forever grateful that I was able to have that one pivotal conversation that helped pave the way for other friendships. I was also getting more excited about orientation the closer it came. And when the Orientation Leaders arrived, one week before orientation, I couldn’t wait. I oversaw eight leaders, all of whom were so amazing from the very first day. The so-called ‘Orientation Magic,’ the excitement and joy that orientation brings, was finally upon me, and I was starting to mourn the end of my journey before orientation had even begun.

As the first actual Orientation weekend came around, I was so excited. Of course, things never go according to plan, with the first day being so long and me being half delirious from caffeine by the end. Regardless, I had so much fun watching my leaders with their first years, reminiscing about my own time as one of those first years, and then being one of those leaders. I watched what I loved most about orientation: the leaders having fun with each other, the first years joining their groups all quiet and nervous and slowly coming out of their shells, and watching the events that we’d discussed and planned so thoroughly coming to life. The second day of orientation was our mud run, which took place at a local farm. All the executives took a bus to the farm at 4 a.m.; all of us shivering against the backdrop of the night sky, quickly setting up the different obstacles and making sure the course was ready. I was exhausted, sore, freezing, and yet I had so much fun!

The Saturday of the second weekend was Sidewalk Sale day, the day I had been oscillating between dread and excitement about for so long. I arrived on the street at 6 a.m., in the pouring rain, as we set up the tables and chairs for all the booths. I was terrified that we would have a bad turnout with the rain, which caused us to be drenched and shivering all morning. In fact, before the clock even struck noon, I had cried four times. As the businesses and clubs began to arrive, my worries lessened and I saw the event come to life. By the afternoon, the rain had stopped, and the event became full of students and members of the community. Getting through that event, one which I had spent so long planning and stressing over, and getting to see it flourish is an experience I will never forget. The next time I feel like something is too hard or I can’t do it, I can look back on the Sidewalk Sale and remember how it all worked out.

After my event was over, most of my stress evaporated and I was able to just have fun on the last day of orientation. Being able to work with the other executives, who were just as tired and sore as I was, was so inspiring and I felt so supported throughout it all. Participating in orientation allowed me to not only form some of my closest friendships, but it also allowed me to test my resilience and prove to myself that I’m able to stick it out when things get hard. Being such a huge part of thousands of first year students’ memories, and being able to set them up for lifelong friendships, is infinitely special to me. Seeing them bond and have fun with each other was nothing short of magical.

To those considering getting involved in orientation, I couldn’t recommend it more. While every school’s orientation looks different, the excitement and joy that it creates remains the same. And to Queen’s University Arts and Science Orientation 2024, and to all the wonderful people involved, I love you.